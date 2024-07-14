^

Ivana Alawi's manager explains actress' exit from 'Batang Quiapo'

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
July 14, 2024 | 5:42pm
Ivana Alawi and Coco Martin in a scene in 'Batang Quiapo'
MANILA, Philippines — Ivana Alawi's manager, Perry Lansigan, came to the defense of his ward who was rumored to have an "attitude problem" on the set of the Coco Martin starrer "Batang Quiapo."

Alawi is co-managed by Lansigan's PPL Entertainment and Star Magic, ABS-CBN's talent arm. 

Lansigan denied the alleged attitude problem of his content creator-turned-actress ward, which circulated on social media. Allegedly from an unnamed or unverified personal assistant of the actress, rumors said that the actress was often unavailable to tape for the show or it was difficult to request for an extension for taping hours.

The actress also allegedly does not mingle or socialize with the people on the set of the show. 

The talent manager disclosed that Ivana had prior commitments before she joined the show in August 2023. Ivana joined the show when Coco's previous leading lady, Lovi Poe, was busy preparing for her wedding with British producer Monty Blencowe. 

"From the very start na ininquire si Ivana Alawi ng 'Batang Quipo,' three months lang dapat talaga ang kaniyang pag-iistay sa nasabing teleserye. Three months ang kanilang napag-kasunduan at um-okay si Ivana," Lansigan explained to DJ Jhaiho, who read their exchange on his online radio showbiz show "Showbiz Sidelines." 

Ivana was cast as Bubbles, the female inmate from the correctional facility that is adjacent to the prison where Coco's Tanggol is detained. 

"Pero dahil nag-click ang tambalan ni Bubbles at ni Tanggol, na-extend nang na-extend at nadagdagan pa ng maraming taping," Lansigan told DJ Jhaiho. 

"Hanggang sa hindi na po kinaya ng schedule bilang meron din pong mga prior commitment si Ivana na na-oohan ng kanyang management. May mga shoots, vlogs and etc. Hindi na talaga kakayanin ni Ivana," he added. 

The talent manager added that Ivana's camp adjusted to the schedule as part of her responsibility as a cast member of the show. In fact, they notify the show and its production whenever Ivana had to attend to her prior commitments a month or three weeks in advance. 

Lansigan also said that coordination with regard to Ivana only happens between his management, Star Magic, ABS-CBN executive Cory Vidanes and show director Coco. 

