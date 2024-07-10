'I'll try my best': Marian Rivera asked to translate ‘Superbods’ question into English

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso “Primetime Queen” Marian Rivera-Dantes did not buckle and was up for the challenge when contestant Jether Palomo, who was later on hailed as male grand winner, asked her to translate her question into English at the question and answer (Q&A) portion of Century Tuna Superbods 2024 finals in Marriott Manila Hotel last night.

Rivera-Dantes was among the celebrity judges at last night’s competition, alongside actors Aga Muhlach and Richard Gomez and Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach.

At the Q&A, the top 16 finalists were asked to pick from a bowl the names of the judges who would give them their questions, and Palomo picked Marian.

Marian initially asked Palomo, “Dumami ang followers mo sa social media nu’ng naging finalist ka. Papaano mo gagamitin ang opportunity na ito kahit natapos na ang competition na ito?”

Palomo, however, did not understand the question and asked Rivera, “I’m sorry, can I take that in English, please?”

After a short pause, Marian replied: “I will try my best.”

The crowd then went wild and eagerly anticipated for Marian’s translation.

“Listen very carefully! Here’s my question,” she began.

“Your social media following grew when you became a finalist. How will you use this opportunity even after your Superbod journey?” she asked, soliciting cheers from the audience.

“I agree (to using) this platform (in) showing that you can be authentically you and showing who you are as a person. I’ve been one to ruin my self image and ultimately I fell apart, but those loose piece of me didn’t fall apart. They all fell into place,” Palomo said in response.

“And now, I want to use that social platform to continue to inspire others on their fitness journey on becoming the best you ever. Thank you!”

Palomo, a model who resembles Korean superstar Park Seo Joon, and model-beauty queen Justine Felizarta were then hailed as grand winners of Century Tuna Superbods 2024. — Video by Martin Ramos