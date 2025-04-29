^

'A victim of your own doing': Jackie Forster defends son Kobe Paras vs Kyline Alcantara

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
April 29, 2025 | 1:10pm
MANILA, Philippines — Kobe Paras' mother Jackie Forster released a video explaining what happened to her son's relationship with Kyline Alcantara. 

In her Instagram account, Jackie posted a video, captioning it with “When it’s important to live in reality — My explanation as a mother, on a timeline and the reality people are distorting.”

Jackie revealed that Kobe and Kyline were living together in the Kapuso actress' condominium, but her son allegedly got into a conflict with Kyline and her parents. 

“The next few months, Kobe had a few more encounters with Kyline’s parents that really put him off. Unlike any other relationship, he wanted to try to get passed it," Jackie said.

“Fast forwad to the day Kobe moved out, the things said and done to him were unforgivable. So he finally left,” she added. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jacky (@jackie_forster)

“Kobe gives his all. He’s generous, he’s kind. He sticks to one. But when he’s made to feel a certain way, he’s done. And I think that goes for most men.

“Right now I’m confused as to why Kyline and the people on her side allowing Kobe to look like he’s a cheater, and she just wants to keep quiet to protect her own peace.

“Somehow, she’s getting praised for having the courage to leave my son who according to her parents are masama. When in fact, up until the day before Easter, she was begging all of us to convince Kobe to go back home and to apologize to her, so they can still fix things.”

Jackie said that Sparkle, the GMA talent agency that handles Kobe and Kyline's showbiz careers, asked Kobe's father Benjie Paras not to confirm the breakup because of Kobe and Kyline's endorsements. 

She also allegedly talked to Kyline, “I told her that she shouldn’t do anything irrational, like deleting photos, unfollowing, things like that so things don’t get worst.”

“But then, Kyline went on to not only do some of those things. She also thought it would be a smart idea to post a video of her singing some sentimental song, only adding fuel to the flames. We kept quiet,” she added. 

Jackie also claimed that Kyline physically attacked Kobe. 

“You were grabbing his phone and you physically assaulted him and in a manner that was provoking," she said. 

“Why? Why would you that? Why would you put Kobe in that position? Why do you need to be violent? I don’t think I’ve ever spanked him as a mother. So, to me, it’s just very distressing,” she added. 

At the end of the video, Jackie had a message to Kyline and her family and fans. 

“So to Kyline, her family, the toxic fans, please don’t insult the efforts we have made to build our family by playing victim.

“If you’re a victim, you’re a victim of your own doing.

“Your actions have consequences. For someone who is supposed to be a mental health advocate, it bothers me to know that you have been playing with Kobe’s mental health throughout your relationship.

“So, yes, we too Kyline, we keep proof. Sana nga, hindi na kailangang i-share.”

