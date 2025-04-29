Joel Torre 'goes missing' to promote advocacy vs RSV

MANILA, Philippines — For a while there, people thought veteran actor Joel Torre had gone missing.

There was even a huge billboard along a major highway that bore his face with the word “Missing” on it. Social media shook with a barrage of questions from puzzled and concerned fans. Was Joel Torre missing indeed?

But before everyone really panicked, the “Missing” billboard revealed itself to be a campaign, a thought-provoking advocacy effort to raise awareness about Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV).

This innovative campaign, which is ongoing, not only highlights the risks of RSV but also serves as a platform for Torre to reflect on his life and health.

“When the concept was proposed to me, I found it so intriguing. The idea of ‘going missing’ to highlight a health message felt fresh and impactful. It immediately got me thinking about how health issues can suddenly take us away from the people we love,” said Joel, when asked to give his personal insights about the campaign.

Missing life’s milestones in favor of work?

Looking back on his life and career, Joel admitted that work often kept him away from family milestones.

“There have been birthdays, anniversaries, and school events I’ve missed,” he confessed. “While I regret missing some of those moments, they’ve taught me to value the time I have now. I look forward to being truly present, and that starts with taking proactive measures about health.”

After learning about RSV and its serious implications for seniors, Joel felt compelled to participate in the campaign.

“As a senior myself, I understand how vulnerable we are, especially those of us with co-morbidities,” he said. “We’re at a higher risk of [developing] severe RSV infections because of our weakened immune systems. The more I learned about it, the more I felt it was my responsibility to help spread awareness.”

Joel Torre is the face behind the Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) awareness campaign

A wake-up call for seniors

Joel’s personal connection to the campaign goes beyond his role as its face. Reflecting on his experiences, Joel shared how he has lost many friends to various illnesses over the years.: "It’s heartbreaking to see people you care about gone too soon. It made me realize that I don’t want my family and friends to experience that kind of loss because of me. That’s why I’m determined to take better care of my health and encourage others to do the same."