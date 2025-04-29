^

Entertainment

Drew Arellano shares vasectomy journey

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
April 29, 2025 | 11:19am
Drew Arellano shares vasectomy journey
Drew Arellano, host of AHA! and Biyahe ni Drew, looks forward to continuing his journey as a Kapuso as he renews his commitment to GMA Network in a contract signing held last October 8.
The STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso host Drew Arellano revealed that he underwent a vasectomy procedure. 

According to Cleveland Clinic, a vasectomy is "a surgical procedure that stops sperm from leaving your body, providing permanent birth control."  

In his Instagram account, Drew posted a photo of him wearing a hospital gown.  

"Happy late and advanced Mother’s Day to my wife. #HappyVA-SEC-TO-MEEE," Drew captioned the post. 

In an interview with Boy Abunda last 2023, Drew revealed that he plans to undergo vasectomy. 

“You’re the best mother to all the kids, and, uh, I will do my vasectomy soon,” Drew said.

“Say it’s a joke,” Boy responded.

“No, that’s the plan. That’s our plan,” Drew answered, with wife Iya agreeing.

RELATEDDrew Arellano apologizes for calling COVID-19 'the cure' to 'virus' humans

DREW ARELLANO

IYA VILLANIA
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Nora Aunor's hospital bills, debts paid by Marcos &mdash; Palace

Nora Aunor's hospital bills, debts paid by Marcos — Palace

By Jan Milo Severo | 19 hours ago
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. personally paid the hospital bill and the debts of the late National Artist Nora Aunor.
Entertainment
fbtw
Apl.de.ap, J. Rey Soul shocked over Lapu-Lapu Day Festival car ramming in Vancouver

Apl.de.ap, J. Rey Soul shocked over Lapu-Lapu Day Festival car ramming in Vancouver

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 1 day ago
Filipino-American singers Apl.de.ap and J. Rey Soul expressed sympathy for the victims and their families after a car plowed...
Entertainment
fbtw
Why Baguio is the ideal place for bonding, reminiscing and eating

Why Baguio is the ideal place for bonding, reminiscing and eating

By Pat-P Daza | 1 day ago
I was having lunch with cousins last month when we started talking about our plans for the Holy Week.
Entertainment
fbtw
Jimmy Santos back in the Philippines after bottle recycling in Canada

Jimmy Santos back in the Philippines after bottle recycling in Canada

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Veteran comedian Jimmy Santos is back in the Philippines. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Drag artist Jiggly Caliente dies at 44
play

Drag artist Jiggly Caliente dies at 44

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
Born Bianca Castro-Arabejo on November 29, 1980, Jiggly became known for her drag performances.
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
TJ Trinidad surprises Jericho Rosales on &lsquo;Quezon&rsquo; set

TJ Trinidad surprises Jericho Rosales on ‘Quezon’ set

By Patricia Dela Roca | 11 hours ago
TJ Trinidad recently made a visit to the set of the upcoming historical biopic “Quezon,” surprising its cast and...
Entertainment
fbtw
Sparkle artist Kevin Dasom, titleholders share achievements as pageant kings

Sparkle artist Kevin Dasom, titleholders share achievements as pageant kings

By C. Mendez Legaspi | 19 hours ago
At a press conference at Okada Manila last Sunday, April 27, the handsome trio was asked about their achievements as...
Entertainment
fbtw
Alden Richards starts training to become pilot

Alden Richards starts training to become pilot

By Jan Milo Severo | 21 hours ago
Kapuso star Alden Richards started his training to become a pilot. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Sandwich goes &lsquo;Kaswal&rsquo; in new all-Tagalog EP

Sandwich goes ‘Kaswal’ in new all-Tagalog EP

By Nathalie Tomada | 1 day ago
Sandwich has always marched to their own beat — this time, it’s a kaswal rhythm.
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with