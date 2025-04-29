Drew Arellano shares vasectomy journey

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso host Drew Arellano revealed that he underwent a vasectomy procedure.

According to Cleveland Clinic, a vasectomy is "a surgical procedure that stops sperm from leaving your body, providing permanent birth control."

In his Instagram account, Drew posted a photo of him wearing a hospital gown.

"Happy late and advanced Mother’s Day to my wife. #HappyVA-SEC-TO-MEEE," Drew captioned the post.

In an interview with Boy Abunda last 2023, Drew revealed that he plans to undergo vasectomy.

“You’re the best mother to all the kids, and, uh, I will do my vasectomy soon,” Drew said.

“Say it’s a joke,” Boy responded.

“No, that’s the plan. That’s our plan,” Drew answered, with wife Iya agreeing.

