Drew Arellano shares vasectomy journey
MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso host Drew Arellano revealed that he underwent a vasectomy procedure.
According to Cleveland Clinic, a vasectomy is "a surgical procedure that stops sperm from leaving your body, providing permanent birth control."
In his Instagram account, Drew posted a photo of him wearing a hospital gown.
"Happy late and advanced Mother’s Day to my wife. #HappyVA-SEC-TO-MEEE," Drew captioned the post.
In an interview with Boy Abunda last 2023, Drew revealed that he plans to undergo vasectomy.
“You’re the best mother to all the kids, and, uh, I will do my vasectomy soon,” Drew said.
“Say it’s a joke,” Boy responded.
“No, that’s the plan. That’s our plan,” Drew answered, with wife Iya agreeing.
