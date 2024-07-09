^

WATCH: Barbie Forteza, David Licauco send 'kilig' frenzy to fans at premiere night

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
July 9, 2024 | 9:06am

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso love team Barbie Forteza and David Licauco proved that their partnership can transcend to the big screen as the premiere night of their first movie together "That Kind of Love" drew hundreds of fans.

The SM Megamall cinema area was so filled with "BarDa" fans that the love team had trouble walking on the red carpet. 

“Maraming, maraming salamat po to our friends from the press, sa atin pong mga nagbibigating mga artista na nandirito po ngayong gabi," Barbie said. 

“Maraming, maraming salamat po to GMA, of course, to Sparkle for the support. Maraming, maraming salamat. Sana ay ma-in love tayong lahat sa 'That Kind of Love',” she added.

Apart from Barbie, David and whole cast, Kapuso celebrities such as Michelle Dee, Kelvin Miranda, Alice Dixson, Mikee Quintos, Jeric Gonzales, Rabiya Mateo, Gabbi Garcia, Khalil Ramos, Rhian Ramos, Sam Verzosa and Martin del Rosario attended the premiere night of the film. 

"That Kind of Love" is directed by Catherine Camarillo, produced by Pocket Media Productions, Inc. and Pocket Media Films in cooperation with Happy Infinite Productions, Inc. and released and distributed by Regal Entertainment. It opens in cinemas nationwide on Wednesday.

Diana Zubiri looks back at controversial FHM flyover shoot

Mo Twister says Angelicopter 'dumped' him on their 3rd wedding anniversary

Director explains why some Vivamax movies only last 40 minutes

Dennis Trillo, Jennylyn Mercado break ground for new home

Bea Alonzo says Dominic Roque split was mutual, no one at fault

Korean beauty: Brief history, brands to know, latest offerings

WATCH: SB19 performs new song 'Moonlight' at Binibining Pilipinas 2024

FULL TEXT: Binibining Pilipinas 2024 Q&A

WATCH: Binibining Pilipinas queens from different eras reunite at 2024 pageant

