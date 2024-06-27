^

David Licauco admits new relationship

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
June 27, 2024 | 12:21pm
David Licauco admits new relationship
GMA artist David Licauco
David Licauco via Instagram; Photo release

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso actor David Licauco revealed that he is now in a relationship. 

In his interview with Boy Abunda recently, David admitted that he is now "taken."

He, however, refused to name the girl. 

"I think we have to empathize with your partner. And for sure, marami kasing problema along the way, kailangan mong lumaban," he said. 

"Kailangan mong intindihin kung sa'n nanggagaling 'yung partner mo," he added. 

For David, “the best kind of love is understanding and unconditional.”

"So now talaga, mas naging ano ako eh, siguro understanding. Kailangan na noon," he said. 

Recently, David's love team partner Barbie Forteza revealed that he once followed a girl in South Korea to surprise her. 

"Alam niyo, sa totoo lang, 'yung pinag-usapan namin ni David, mas hopeless romantic siya kesa sa akin,” Barbie said.

"May babae siyang sinundan sa Korea, ibang level. Na hindi alam ng girl, sinurprise niya ang girl. Nagpunta siya ng Korea, may dala siyang rose. Ganu'n ang level ng love ng taong ‘to," she added. — Video from GMA Network YouTube channel

RELATEDBarbie Forteza reveals David Licauco once followed a girl in South Korea

DAVID LICAUCO
