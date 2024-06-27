^

'Bros': Dominic Roque denies courting Kathryn Bernardo

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
June 27, 2024 | 11:17am
MANILA, Philippines — Actor Dominic Roque denied that he is courting actress Kathryn Bernardo.

Social media users began believing that Dominic is courting Kathryn when they were always seen together in public. 

They recently worked out together and went to an aesthetic clinic. 

A Facebook page then published, "Dominic Roque, nanliligaw nga ba kay Kathryn Bernardo?" 

Dominic then quickly dispelled rumors by commenting on the post. 

"Kapatid ko po 'yan. Bros," Dominic wrote with white heart emoji.

Dominic, Kathryn, and her ex-boyfriend Daniel Padilla, were once part of the group Nguya Squad with Patrick Sugui, Marco Gumabao, Joe Vargas, Alora Sasam, Joshua Garcia, Khalil Ramos and Gabbi Garcia. 

Dominic said that he and Daniel are still not in speaking terms. 

“Oo, kasi hindi pa naman kami okay ni DJ," he said.

“I mean we’re not talking since 2020. We haven’t seen each other for the longest time since 2020,” he added. 

RELATED: Kathryn Bernardo invited to Bea Alonzo, Dominic Roque's wedding; Daniel Padilla not invited

