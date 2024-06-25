^

Dominic Roque, Cristine Reyes, Marco Gumabao get Christian baptism

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
June 25, 2024 | 12:21pm
MANILA, Philippines — Celebrity couple Marco Gumabao and Cristine Reyes, as well as actor Dominic Roque, renewed their faith as they were baptized again by Favor Church, a Christian community in Manila. 

In his Instagram account, Marco posted the video of their baptism. 

"Today marks another milestone in my life, I publicly declared my faith in Jesus through the sacrament of baptism. A sacred moment of rebirth and renewal in Christ, immersed in faith and surrounded by love," Marco wrote. 

Marco said that he has been a Christian for almost 20 years now and that was his second baptism. 

"I’ve had moments in my life where I was on fire with my faith in Christ and I thought that the fire would never burn out, but there were also moments where I was searching for myself because I simply drifted away from Him, minsan mainit minsan malamig. I would find joy in worldly things, where in fact our joy should be found in Christ.

"Life here on earth is not perfect, and it will never be the way that we want it to be. But having Jesus at the center of our life changes everything. Life has more meaning, life has more purpose.

"Now that I am once again baptized in Christ, the old ways are gone, and the new has come. I publicly declare my faith in Him and will always put God in the center in ALL aspects of my life. I don’t know the plans or purpose He has for my future, but one thing is for sure, I will be ready for it and I will trust Him! Wherever God calls me, I will make sure that His name will forever be glorified through my life. From darkness into light, submerged in faith and covered by grace."

He also has a message to Cristine, Dominic and the church. 

"Congrats to us @cristinereyes, this a new step in our Christian life together and I wouldn’t want to have this with anyone else. I love you.

"To @dominicroque, isa sa mga tunay kong kapatid, proud na proud ako sayo! Nandito ako palagi sa tabi mo, and I know God will bless your heart, and I am excited for what’s to come.

"To @favor.mnl, pastor @jamesaiton & @kateaiton, thank you for your love for us and the whole church. You two are such an inspiration, and I admire the both of you.

"To you who’s reading this, I want you to know it’s never too late to go back to Jesus. Open your heart and let Him in."

