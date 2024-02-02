Cristine Reyes confirms annulment from Ali Khatibi, open to marrying Marco Gumabao

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Cristine Reyes confirmed her marriage with mixed martial artist Ali Khatibi is already annulled, nearly five years since they separated.

Cristine and her current boyfriend Marco Gumabao appeared on the February 1 episode of "Fast Talk with Boy Abunda," where they talked about their relationship.

Towards the end of the show, Boy asked if Cristine and Marco have begun talking about marriage; Marco replied in the affirmative, while Cristine was quietly sitting beside him with a smile on her face.

"Basta ang usapan namin is 'yung future together. The details, konti-konti, pero the long [run], napag-uusapan namin," Marco said, which Cristine agreed.

Boy initially whispered his follow-up question. The host repeated the question out loud, asking if Cristine's marriage has been annulled. The actress said she has already been annulled for over a year now.

"Hindi ko naman siya in-announce. It's nothing I should celebrate," Cristine explained.

Cristine and Ali got married in 2016 but separated three years later. The couple has a daughter named Amarah, born in February 2015.

Amarah will turn nine years old on February 8, three days after Cristine's 35th birthday. — Video from GMA Network's YouTube channel

