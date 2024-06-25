What couple Jake Cuenca, Chie Filomeno think about doing sexy scenes with other partners

MANILA, Philippines — Jake Cuenca is ever a supportive boyfriend to Chie Filomeno, even if she is paired to work with another actor.

In an exclusive interview with Philstar.com at the recent opening of Bally’s new Rustan’s Makati store, Chie and Jake said in unison that they have “no problem” being paired with other people in a project.

“It’s work also,” said Chie.

“No restrictions, but if the script asks for it, we’ll do it,” she explained when asked if Jake restricts her from doing sexy or daring scenes.

“I’m not strict to her. I have no problem working with other people,” echoed Jake.

Chie and Jake were among the guests at the opening of Bally’s Rustan’s Makati store, which according to the department store chain’s statement, marks a significant milestone in the Swiss luxury brand's expansion in the Philippines. This latest addition showcases the evolution of the brand’s visual identity, integrating Swiss design values that resonate with discerning individuals seeking quality and style. — Video by Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo, video editing by Martin Ramos