Jake Cuenca, Chie Filomeno bare first acting project together; say ‘no’ to love team

Celebrity couple Jake Cuenca and Chie Filomeno will each star in new separate series soon.

In an exclusive interview with Philstar.com at the recent opening of Bally’s new Rustan’s Makati store, Jake and Chie said they will not be able to travel together anytime soon as they are about to start working for their respective series.

“But we have a music video coming up very soon,” Jake announced, denying that he and Chie are going to sing in the video.

It was not their first time working together in a project, said Chie, but it is their first time to act together in a project.

“Fun! It’s a good feeling!” Chie said of her first acting stint with Jake.

When asked what other projects they would like to work on together, Chie said: “Me, drama. Definitely drama para ma-tap-in ko rin ‘yun.”

“Or action. We almost did one before,” Jake divulged.

“She’s a very good dancer so she can easily do action scenes,” he explained.

When asked if they are willing to become a love team, Chie said: “Matanda na kami.”

“Basta we get the opportunity to work with each other, that’s amazing, but we’re fine as individuals,” Jake attested. — Video by Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo, video editing by Martin Ramos

