Pride Month: 'GeminiFourth' new BL, other Thai series now streaming

MANILA, Philippines — In celebration of Pride Month, Viu Philippines released two popular Thai Boys Love (BL) romance-comedy series, GeminiFourth's new series "My Love Mix-Up!” and “Wandee Goodday,” produced by GMMTV.

The popular stars of "My School President" return to the BL scene with “My Love Mix-Up!” Viewers are taken to another school romance series were they meet the timid and shy Atom, his charming seatmate Matmi, and the cute and confident Kongthap. Atom likes Matmi but she likes Kongthap. Atom accidentally drops Matmi’s eraser with Kongthap’s name written on it and then Konthap assumes that Atom likes him.

Gemini Norawit Titicharoenrak and Fourth Nattawat Jirochtikul play Atom and Kongthap, respectively. The two comprise the “GeminiFourth” BL tandem that has developed a following in Asia, including the Philippines.

Gemini and Fourth visited the Philippines last year for a fan meet in University of the Philippines-Diliman.

“Wandee Goodday,” meanwhile, tells the story of Dr. Wandee who, because of a broken heart and drunkenness, has a one-night stand with Muay Thai fighter Yo Yak Phadetseuk. The two agree on a “friends with benefits” set-up to prevent getting serious with each other. However, feelings get in the way and Dr. Wandee and Yo Yak discover that their fake relationship might not be unreal after all.

This series based on a novel features Thailand’s BL actors. Inn Sarin Ronnakiat, star of the popular Thai BL series “The Miracle of Teddy Bear,” makes his first BL with GMMTV playing the title role of Dr. Wandee. Sapol Assawamunkong, who portrays the fighter Yo Yak, has starred in the Thai adaptations of the K-dramas “Beauty Newbie” and “Start-Up.”

With the partnership between Viu and GMMTV, viewers can expect more GMMTV shows to be unveiled on Viu Philippines in the coming weeks.

RELATED: 'Lolong,' 'First Yaya,' other Kapuso shows now available for streaming