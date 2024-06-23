^

Entertainment

Pride Month: 'GeminiFourth' new BL, other Thai series now streaming

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
June 23, 2024 | 12:42pm
Pride Month: 'GeminiFourth' new BL, other Thai series now streaming
'My Love Mix Up' now streaming on Viu Philippines
Viu Philippines

MANILA, Philippines — In celebration of Pride Month, Viu Philippines released two popular Thai Boys Love (BL) romance-comedy series, GeminiFourth's new series "My Love Mix-Up!” and “Wandee Goodday,” produced by GMMTV.

The popular stars of "My School President" return to the BL scene with “My Love Mix-Up!” Viewers are taken to another school romance series were they meet the timid and shy Atom, his charming seatmate Matmi, and the cute and confident Kongthap. Atom likes Matmi but she likes Kongthap. Atom accidentally drops Matmi’s eraser with Kongthap’s name written on it and then Konthap assumes that Atom likes him.

Gemini Norawit Titicharoenrak and Fourth Nattawat Jirochtikul play Atom and Kongthap, respectively. The two comprise the “GeminiFourth” BL tandem that has developed a following in Asia, including the Philippines.

Gemini and Fourth visited the Philippines last year for a fan meet in University of the Philippines-Diliman.  

“Wandee Goodday,” meanwhile, tells the story of Dr. Wandee who, because of a broken heart and drunkenness, has a one-night stand with Muay Thai fighter Yo Yak Phadetseuk. The two agree on a “friends with benefits” set-up to prevent getting serious with each other. However, feelings get in the way and Dr. Wandee and Yo Yak discover that their fake relationship might not be unreal after all.  

This series based on a novel features Thailand’s BL actors. Inn Sarin Ronnakiat, star of the popular Thai BL series “The Miracle of Teddy Bear,” makes his first BL with GMMTV playing the title role of Dr. Wandee. Sapol Assawamunkong, who portrays the fighter Yo Yak, has starred in the Thai adaptations of the K-dramas “Beauty Newbie” and “Start-Up.”

With the partnership between Viu and GMMTV, viewers can expect more GMMTV shows to be unveiled on Viu Philippines in the coming weeks.

RELATED'Lolong,' 'First Yaya,' other Kapuso shows now available for streaming

vuukle comment

BL SERIES

THAI

VIU
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
David Foster, Katharine Mcphee share love story: Life is a very crazy thing

David Foster, Katharine Mcphee share love story: Life is a very crazy thing

By Nathalie Tomada | 15 hours ago
Besides SB19’s Stell’s scene-stealing interpretation of All By Myself, another highlight of Canadian hitmaker,...
Entertainment
fbtw
&lsquo;I ask for the real one&rsquo;: Rhian Ramos shares trivia about her slapping scenes
play
Exclusive

‘I ask for the real one’: Rhian Ramos shares trivia about her slapping scenes

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 2 days ago
“Evil - the most evil that you have ever seen,” such was how Rhian Ramos described her character in the upcoming...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Generous, gracious': Bea Alonzo on working with&nbsp;Carla Abellana on their 1st show&nbsp;

'Generous, gracious': Bea Alonzo on working with Carla Abellana on their 1st show 

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 21 hours ago
"Widows' War" co-stars Bea Alonzo and Carla Abellana heap praises on each other as they are set to star in their first TV...
Entertainment
fbtw
BINI Sheena standee goes missing, Lauren Dyogi offers &lsquo;special reward&rsquo;

BINI Sheena standee goes missing, Lauren Dyogi offers ‘special reward’

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Star Magic Head Laurenti Dyogi launched a nationwide campaign to locate a missing standee of the youngest BINI member Sheena...
Entertainment
fbtw
Barbie Forteza reveals David Licauco once followed a girl in South Korea

Barbie Forteza reveals David Licauco once followed a girl in South Korea

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Actress Barbie Forteza revealed that her love team partner David Licauco is a hopeless romantic. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Ryza Cenon shaves head for Mikhail Red's 'Lilim'

Ryza Cenon shaves head for Mikhail Red's 'Lilim'

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Actress-model Ryza Cenon showed her commitment to her role in Mikhail Red's upcoming film "Lilim" by shaving off her hai...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Makapag-asawa na': Chavit Singson shares birthday wish

'Makapag-asawa na': Chavit Singson shares birthday wish

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Former Ilocos Sur Gov. Luis "Chavit" Singson shared his birthday wish.
Entertainment
fbtw
&lsquo;Lovely Runner&rsquo; star Byeon Woo-seok on newfound fame: It&rsquo;s like a dream

‘Lovely Runner’ star Byeon Woo-seok on newfound fame: It’s like a dream

By Nathalie Tomada | 1 day ago
“Lovely Runner” star Byeon Woo-seok pulled a lovely surprise when he met the Filipino media ahead of his first...
Entertainment
fbtw
Pauleen Luna gives it her all for motherhood

Pauleen Luna gives it her all for motherhood

By MJ Marfori | 1 day ago
When asked about how Pauleen Luna is doing as a second-time mom, she answers, ‘I’m a pump princess.
Entertainment
fbtw
Dingdong Avanzado works with established and new names in &lsquo;Prince of Pop&rsquo; at Solaire

Dingdong Avanzado works with established and new names in ‘Prince of Pop’ at Solaire

By Jerry Donato | 1 day ago
Like any Filipino artist, Dingdong Avanzado commits to his craft and carries on the Original Pilipino Music (OPM) tradit...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with