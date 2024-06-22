Next Attraction: Movies, series showing this July 2024

MANILA, Philippines — We are now officially into the second half of 2024, and with it comes the rain.

Lucky for us, we're getting showered with a bunch of cinematic blockbusters and television shows to catch.

Though a certain Merc with a Mouth is on everyone's watchlist, there are plenty of exciting things to add before Marvel's craziest film arrives at the end of July.

Here is a list of films and series premiering this month in local theaters and on streaming platforms:

Cinemas

"Despicable Me 4" (July 3)

Directed by Chris Renaud

Starring Steve Carell, Kristen Wiig, Will Ferrell, Sofia Vergara, Joey King and Steve Coogan

Synopsis: Two supervillains seek revenge on Gru and his family, which has grown with the birth of Gru Jr., making them and all the Minions relocate to another residence.

"Kuman Thong" (July 3)

Directed by Xian Lim

Starring Cindy Miranda, Althea Ruedas, Max Nattapol, Jariya Therakaosal and Emman Esquivel

Synopsis: A woman seeks the help of a Thai Kuman Thong statue after losing one of her sons.

"Fly Me to the Moon" (July 10)

Directed by Greg Berlanti

Starring Channing Tatum, Scarlett Johansson, Ray Romano and Woody Harrelson

Synopsis: The NASA director in charge of the Apollo 11 launch and a marketing specialist tasked in staging a "back-up" fake Moon landing develop a relationship.

"Twisters" (July 17)

Directed by Lee Isaac Chung

Starring Glen Powell, Daisy Edgar-Jones, Anthony Ramos, Brandon Perea, Sasha Lane, David Corenswet and Kiernan Shipka

Synopsis: A standalone sequel to 1996's "Twister" that starred Bill Paxton and Holly Hunter about storm chasers researching on tornados.

"Deadpool & Wolverine" (July 24)

Directed by Shawn Levy

Starring Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin and Matthew Macfadyen

Synopsis: Wade Wilson has abandoned the mercenary life. The Time Variance Authority steps in and tasks him with a mission that sees him recruiting the most famous member of the X-Men, Wolverine.

"Trap" (July 31)

Directed by M. Night Shyamalan

Starring Josh Hartnett, Ariel Donoghue, Saleka, and Alison Pill

Synopsis: A serial killer accompanies his daughter to a concert, which he realizes is a trap set by police to catch him.

Netflix

"Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F" (July 3)

Directed by Mark Molloy

Starring Eddie Murphy, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Kevin Bacon, Taylour Paige, John Ashton, Bronson Pinchott, Judge Reinhold and Paul Reiser

Synopsis: Axel Foley returns to Beverly Hills after his daughter's life is threatened, teaming with her ex and some old friends to uncover a conspiracy.

"Cobra Kai" Season 6 Part 1 (July 18)

Created by Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg

Starring William Zabka, Ralph Macchio, Courtney Henggeler, Xolo Maridueña, Tanner Buchanan, Mary Mouser, Peyton List and Martin Kove

Synopsis: The first part of the final season of "Cobra Kai" focusing on "Karate Kid" characters Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence.

"Sweet Home" Season 3 (July 19)

Directed by Lee Eung-bok and Park So-hyun

Starring Song Kang, Lee Jin-wook, Lee Si-young, Park Gyu-young, Go Min-si, Kim Hee-jung and Kim Gook-hee

Synopsis: The third season of the apocalyptic horror show based on Kim Carnby and Hwang Young-chan's webtoon of the same name.

"Pulang Araw" (July 26)

Directed by Dominic Zapata

Starring Barbie Forteza, Sanya Lopez, David Licauco, Alden Richards, Dennis Trillo, Angelu De Leon, Epy Quizon and Rochelle Pangilinan

Synopsis: A historical action-drama series following the lives of individuals during the Japanese occupation of the Philippines.

"Elite" Season 8 (July 26)

Created by Carlos Montero and Darío Madrona

Starring Omar Ayuso, Valentina Zenere, André Lamoglia, Carmen Arrufat, Álex Pastrana, Álvaro de Juana and Ander Puig

Synopsis: The final season of the show set in a fictional elite high school for privileged students.

Disney+

"Red Swan" (July 3)

Directed by Park Hong-kyun

Starring Kim Ha-neul, Rain, Jung Gyu-woon and Seo Yi-sook

Synopsis: A scorned Goodwill Ambassador begins to fall in love with her mysterious bodyguard.

RELATED: LIST: Philippine concerts in 2024