'Makapag-asawa na': Chavit Singson shares birthday wish

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
June 22, 2024 | 9:30am
Former Ilocos Sur Governor Luis 'Chavit' Singson with his white lion.
Luis 'Chavit' Singson via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Former Ilocos Sur Gov. Luis "Chavit" Singson shared his birthday wish.

"Makapag-asawa na. Hanggang ngayon binata e," he said at the recent dinner he hosted for the media. 

"Ako kuntento na ko sa buhay. Magpasaya na lang," he added. 

Singson celebrated his birthday yesterday. 

@jmilsev22 Ano ang birthday wish ni Chavit Singson? #Fyp ? original sound JMilSev 22

When asked what he looks for in a woman, Chavit said, "Gusto ko 'yung mabait, understanding. Basta mabait."

As a follow-up, he was asked if he has a celebrity crush. 

"Maraming magaganda kaso hindi ako pang-artista e," he quipped. 

Singson was married to Evelyn Versoza, with whom he has seven children. They eventually separated. He was also linked to other women, including Rachel Tiongson and Josephine Pintor. 

In the end, Chavit was also asked the secret to achieving a long life. The politician, however, did not disclose his age. His Wikipedia page listed that he was born on June 21, 1941; thus, this would make him 83 years old. 

"Dapat hindi abuso. Umiinom ako ng wine pero hindi sobra. Maski tubig kasi 'pag sobra masama din e. Anything na sobra masama," he shared. 

"Ang kalaban ng katawan natin, sugar. Like no'ng COVID, karamihan ng namatay diabetic. 'Pag nasugatan ang diabetic, hindi gumagaling," he added. 

Chavit Singson to give away P7M on his birthday

CHAVIT SINGSON
