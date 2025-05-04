Alicia Alonzo â€˜officially retiresâ€™ from showbiz to live as lay person in monastery

Alicia Alonzo ‘officially retires’ from showbiz to live as lay person in monastery

MANILA, Philippines — Veteran actress Alicia Alonzo has found peace living as a layperson in a Pampanga monastery, marking the end of a showbiz career that began in the late 1960s.

“Officially nag-retire na ako. Tama na,” Alicia told Julius Babao in a calm voice.

The former flight attendant sat down with seasoned broadcast journalist Babao, who now runs his own YouTube channel featuring interviews with celebrities.

Alicia revealed that she had discarded her old SIM card as part of her decision to live a life away from the limelight, and was surprised to receive a call from Babao.

The 1960s star’s spiritual calling was a journey that began in childhood, when she regularly attended Mass at her school.

It wasn’t until the 2000s, however, that she began visiting the Caryana Monastery in Magalang, Pampanga, where she would attend Mass and find a deeper sense of peace.

It was also due to her friendship with the late actor Lito Legaspi, who was a witness to her spiritual journey.

“Very close friend na no strings attached. Puro si Lord ang pinag-uusapan namin. No personal issues,” she recalled.

Alicia and Lito had been working together on a show when they attended a recollection at the Caryana Monastery. Deeply moved by the experience, Lito eventually chose to stay at the monastery. He passed away in September 2019 and was laid to rest there, with an image of Our Lady of Guadalupe, the monastery’s patron, engraved on his tomb.

For Alicia, the turning point came during a bout of vertigo that led to her hospitalization. Needing a week to recover, she chose to spend it in Caryana. It was during that quiet time of reflection and healing that she realized the life she was meant to live.

“Nakita ko ‘yung buhay dito. Dun ako nag-umpisa maging seryoso,” Alicia said.

Dressed in simple clothes, with a vest and a scarf, Alicia has embraced a humble life inside the monastery, a choice she made two years ago. While she does not have an assigned role, she helps whenever she is needed.

They pray seven times a day, following a life of fasting, penance and charity.

“Dito, hindi ako artista. Kaya ang parang feeling nung nandito na ako… parang naramdaman ko 'yung freedom, parang I’m free. Wala kang iniintindi. Ang focus ko lang sana makarating ako sa langit, salvation,” she said.

“Pag nandito ka, unang-una, malayo ka sa tukso. Halimbawa, medyo mahina ako e. Madali akong ma-ano sa tukso. Kahit sa mga bagay na hindi ko kailangan," Alicia said.

“Sa kanila ko nakikita, e, how to really live yung life na gusto ni Lord. Nakikita ko sa kanila,” she added.

“'Pag nandito ako, natututo akong sumunod. ‘Pag sa labas kasi, ako ang kailangang masunod,” the veteran star said, laughing.

It was not easy for her, especially since she lived a far different life than the nuns and her fellow lay persons at the monastery. She had once been a movie star who was romantically involved with another movie star, Ross Rival from the popular Salvador clan, and was the mother to an 80s matinee idol Jon Hernandez, who tragically died in a car accident in 1993.

“‘Pag na-experience mo dito, hindi ka na masaya sa labas. Kahit napunta ako sa Amerika, hindi na,” she said.

She used to visit her son and his family in New York. She had her “clear signs” and moment of clarity when she felt that even visiting America did not make her happy. There was something that drew her back.

“‘Yung last punta ko doon sa Amerika, parang hindi ako masaya. Although andun 'yung anak ko, mga apo ko, ganyan. Pero sabi ko, ‘Bakit hindi ako masaya?’ Saka parang hinahanap ko ito. Dito masaya ako. Nakakatulog ako nang maayos," Alicia said.

“Pag nandoon ako sa Amerika, feeling ko hindi ako masaya kasi feeling ko hindi ako sumusunod sa kalooban ng Diyos. Dinala niya ako dito,” she said.

She sold her belongings, including her house in Quezon City, which she said was another clear sign from above when she was immediately presented with a buyer for it.

Babao again asked if there would be a chance she would come back to showbiz.

“No more. Talagang dito, tinuldukan ko na,” Alicia said.

“Siguro ‘yung dito meron akong peace of mind. Meron ako yung peace of soul… Dito ko natutunan, live the life of repentance para maging okay talaga — which is prayer, fasting, good works,” Alicia added.