Albie Casiño asked if he visited Jaclyn Jose's wake: 'Hindi ako apektado do'n'

MANILA, Philippines — Actor Albie Casiño believed that he didn't have to go to veteran actress Jaclyn Jose's wake.

At a recent press conference for his new movie, Albie was asked, "Nakiramay ka ba nang mamatay si Jaclyn Jose?"

Albie said he did not have to: "Unang-una, I just wanna say rest in peace Ms. Jane saka condolences sa lahat ng tao na nagmamahal sa kanya," he said.

"Pero hindi naman ako apektado do'n,” he added.

"I don’t think my presence would be welcome there so ba’t ako makikiramay, 'di ba?” he added.

It can be recalled that Jaclyn's daughter Andi Eigenmann claimed that Albie was the father of her daughter back then.

Andi's half-sister Max, however, revealed in “Good Times With Mo” that Jake is the real biological father of Andi's daughter.

During the podcast with disc jockey Mo Twister, Max was asked to comment about the recent spat between her half-sister and the son of former president Joseph Estrada on Twitter.

"It doesn't bother me, whatever. They're always like that," Max said. "You know he (Jake) is the father of my niece, right?"

Mo clarified with a follow-up question, “Yeah, not biological, right? But still, father figure.”

“No, he is. They did a (DNA) test... Yeah, he's the dad," Max replied.

“They’re co-parenting. That’s why he always posts photos of my niece,” she added.

Albie said then that he felt relieved after an alleged DNA test revealed that he’s not the father of Ellie.

It was in 2011 when Andi got pregnant. She pointed at ex-boyfriend Albie as the father of her child.

