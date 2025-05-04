^

Entertainment

Queens in one frame: Kathryn Bernardo, Nadine Lustre grace magazine cover

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
May 4, 2025 | 1:02pm
Queens in one frame: Kathryn Bernardo, Nadine Lustre grace magazine cover
Actresses Kathryn Bernardo (left) and Nadine Lustre (right) on the cover of Cosmopolitan Philippines.
Cenon at Mav for Cosmopolitan Philippines

MANILA, Philippines — Kathryn Bernardo and Nadine Lustre showed their mutual admiration for each other as they share the spotlight for a cover shoot by a popular magazine. 

Cosmopolitan Philippines shot the two teen queens, who were arguably the biggest names in pop culture in their teen years, and even until today. 

Both women shared what they think of each other in excerpts shared by the magazine on its Instagram post. 

"I really admire how [Kath] stepped into her own power. She’s always been graceful and grounded, but there’s this quiet strength she carries now—like she’s fully owning her space. She’s inspiring a lot of women to do the same," Nadine said.

Her contemporary, Kathryn, has similar words for her: “[Nadine] is just very inspiring. I think there’s something powerful about a woman when she’s unapologetically being herself. I think she’s very authentic.”

The shoot was in collaboration with a popular haircare brand. 

KATHRYN BERNARDO

NADINE LUSTRE
