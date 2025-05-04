David Licauco joins close friend Dustin Yu as new 'PBB' houseguest

MANILA, Philippines — After Donny Pangilinan, David Licauco is the next houseguest to enter the "Pinoy Big Brother Celebrity Collab Edition," where his close friend, Dustin Yu, is already making waves as one of the most-talked-about housemates.

David’s entry was teased a day earlier, with the show’s social media platforms offering clear clues about his arrival.

Last month, David engaged with his fans by joking about Dustin’s exit from the famous house. Dustin has been drawing significant reactions from viewers, mostly due to his views on relationships and behavior.

Compounding Dustin’s challenges is his apparent pairing with fellow housemate Bianca de Vera, which hasn’t been well-received by some fans. However, the duo does have its share of supporters.

David is the latest celebrity to enter the famous TV house, following guests like Korean star Kim Jisoo, Ivana Alawi, Sanya Lopez, and BINI members Jhoanna and Stacey.

