^

Entertainment

After a year of engagement, Carlo Aquino and Charlie Dizon tie the knot

Nathalie Tomada - The Philippine Star
June 11, 2024 | 12:00am
After a year of engagement, Carlo Aquino and Charlie Dizon tie the knot
Witnessed by the ‘closest of closest’ people to the celebrity couple, Carlo Aquino, 38, and Charlie Dizon, 31, exchanged ‘I do's’ around 5 p.m. on Sunday, June 9, at a private resort in Silang, Cavite.
Photo from Myio Okamoto Photography’s official social media pages

MANILA, Philippines — After a year of getting engaged, Kapamilya stars Carlo Aquino and Charlie Dizon sealed their romance with a “surprise” wedding at a private resort in Silang, Cavite.

Witnessed by the “closest of closest” people to the celebrity couple, Carlo and Charlie, who have a seven-year age gap — not 11 years contrary to earlier reports (this writer learned that the baby-faced actress’ actual age is 31, not 28) — exchanged “I do’s” around 5 p.m. on Sunday, June 9.

The June bride wore a bridal gown from Steph Tan couture while the groom’s suit was courtesy of Paulo Lazaro, according to official wedding photographer Myio Okamoto Photography in a Facebook post.

During the Aquino-Matienzo nuptials (Charlie is April Matienzo in real life), “Carlo looked at first tense then teary-eyed as he was trying to contain his emotions while Charlie was walking down the aisle,” a wedding guest told The STAR in an interview.

“During their exchange of vows, Charlie was giggling. Her vows were funny but meaningful then she also got emotional at the end… The overall vibe was very light and happy. Nakakatawa and nakakakilig at the same time,” said another guest.

The June bride wears a bridal gown from Steph Tan couture while the groom’s suit is courtesy of Paulo Lazaro.

“One of the highlights actually was the fireworks display before the dinner. After the cocktails, the guests were gathered in the garden area. Without Charlie knowing, she came out to the veranda and then ayun na ang fireworks. Na-touch si Charlie, I’m not sure what’s the story behind that but it was a surprise for her.”

Another poignant moment was when Carlo danced with his mom and Charlie with her dad during the reception.

Though long rumored to be engaged, the couple finally confirmed their year-long engagement at the wedding.

“Engaged sila since last year pa. But they just revealed the engagement this wedding lang,” the source said. “They got engaged at an out-of-the-country trip.”

Carlo first got to work with Charlie during the teleserye “A Soldier’s Heart,” which ran from January to September 2020. At that time, he was still “Kuya Carlo” to her.

‘So in love with each other,’ is how guests describe the newlyweds.
Photos are from Myio Okamoto Photography’s official social media pages

But things appeared to have developed into something more during the Star Magic US tour in August 2022. Earlier that year, Carlo confirmed his breakup with a non-showbiz girlfriend with whom he has a daughter. It was in January 2023 when Carlo revealed in an ABS-CBN interview that he and Charlie were already dating.

“Una tinatantsa ni Charlie, ‘Seryoso ba ‘to?’” said the wedding guest. “Different personalities sila pero nag-connect. Tahimik si Carlo but si Charlie mauubusan ka ng oras kakakwento.”

Though the wedding mainly caught fans by surprise, Carlo was however dropping hints early Sunday morning via an Instagram photo from what turned out to be their pre-nup shoot.

He wrote: “Unti unti natin gagapangin ang buhay ng nakatawa @charliedizon_.” The night before, Charlie had an early “wedding gift” when she won the Gawad Urian Best Actress trophy for her performance in “Third World Romance,” her movie with Carlo.

For a showbiz wedding, it was relatively small, just about 100 guests, including Charlie’s family flying in from the US, non-showbiz friends and industry bosses, according to this paper’s source.

The groom gives the bride a sweet kiss on the hand.

Based on a copy of the invitation furnished to The STAR, among the principal sponsors were Sen. Bong Revilla Jr. and wife, Rep. Lani Mercado-Revilla, ABS-CBN bosses Carlo Katigbak, Charo Santos-Concio, Cory Vidanes, Laurenti Dyogi, director Olivia Lamasan, Viva executive Veronique del Rosario-Corpuz, as well as veteran actresses Sylvia Sanchez, Maricel Soriano and Vilma Santos-Recto.

Ketchup Eusebio and Ramon Bautista were among the groomsmen while Sue Anna Ramirez was the maid of honor. Kaila Estrada, Belle Mariano, Adrian Lindayag were the bridesmaids. Also part of the entourage were Charlie’s “Pira-Pirasong Paraiso” co-stars — Loisa Andalio (candle), Elisse Joson (veil) and Alexa Ilacad (cord).

“Super intimate, handpicked and closest of the closest yun,” the guest said.

“I felt (during the wedding that) they’re so in love with each other. Even during the first time they told us of their plans to marry, it was clear Carlo is very in love with her. It’s very hard for them to settle agad (like) in a span of like a year or two years (of relationship)? But sabi nga ng isang testimony from one of the groomsmen, it’s not about how long you know the person. If you feel he/she’s the one, go for it.”

Carlo turns teary-eyed while Charlie walks down the aisle.

This was “seconded” by businesswoman and principal sponsor Rhea Tan. “Ramdam mo talaga gaano sila ka in love,” she said.

“From when I met Charlie for the very first time, naramdaman ko yung papakasalan (siya) ni Carlo. Eleven years ko na ‘lil bro’ si Carlo. Before kasi, tahimik lang after shows namin. Sobrang nagbago siya, naging masiyahin,” the Beautederm boss further said of her long-time brand ambassador.

The STAR also messaged principal sponsor Vilma Santos, who played the former child star Carlo’s mom in the critically-acclaimed 1998 movie “Bata, Bata Paano Ka Ginawa.”

Ate Vi told this paper, “I wasn’t able to join them on the wedding day itself ‘cause of my checkups before leaving for the US. But nag-usap kami for a private dinner and for me to sign the docu as Ninang Vi! Wishing both of them the best of luck and God’s guidance in this new chapter of their lives.

“As Ninang… dito lang ako sa abot ng aking makakaya para sa gabay ‘pag kailangan!!! Congratulations and best wishes to Carlo my son, and now my daughter, Charlie! God bless the both of them!”

vuukle comment

CARLO AQUINO

CHARLIE DIZON
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Nash Aguas, Mika dela Cruz reveal breakup before wedding

Nash Aguas, Mika dela Cruz reveal breakup before wedding

By Jan Milo Severo | 3 days ago
Newly married celebrity couple Nash Aguas and Mika dela Cruz revealed that they broke up for six months after six years of...
Entertainment
fbtw
Carlo Aquino, Charlie Dizon are now married

Carlo Aquino, Charlie Dizon are now married

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Celebrity couple Carlo Aquino and Charlie Dizon got married earlier today in a private ceremony in Cavite.
Entertainment
fbtw
Charlie Dizon, Romnick Sarmenta score top acting awards&nbsp;at Urian 2024

Charlie Dizon, Romnick Sarmenta score top acting awards at Urian 2024

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
Charlie Dizon and Romnick Sarmenta took home the top acting plums, beating popular picks, at last night's 47th Gawad Urian...
Entertainment
fbtw
Fil-Brit James Bradwell&rsquo;s &lsquo;Bridgerton&rsquo; character has Jose Rizal connection

Fil-Brit James Bradwell’s ‘Bridgerton’ character has Jose Rizal connection

By Leah C. Salterio | 1 day ago
To be part of the cast of “Bridgerton,” revisiting Regency-era England with its London palaces and Bath ballrooms,...
Entertainment
fbtw
Philippine festivals are &lsquo;frontiers in Asia,&rsquo; says Busan filmfest programmer

Philippine festivals are ‘frontiers in Asia,’ says Busan filmfest programmer

By Nathalie Tomada | 1 day ago
The Manila Film Festival (TMFF) is setting itself apart by focusing the spotlight on short films.
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
No small feat: Small Laude launches own skincare brand in Watsons SM MOA
Exclusive

No small feat: Small Laude launches own skincare brand in Watsons SM MOA

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 11 hours ago
Socialite and YouTuber Small Laude has added another feather to her cap: skincare brand owner.
Entertainment
fbtw
Mulling gubernatorial bid, Mark Leviste says Kris Aquino continues to inspire him

Mulling gubernatorial bid, Mark Leviste says Kris Aquino continues to inspire him

12 hours ago
Mark Leviste hinted at running for Batangas governor in the 2025 elections, declaring his willingness to switch positions...
Entertainment
fbtw
How to get free VIP tickets to Watsons&rsquo; Playlist featuring top P-pop acts

How to get free VIP tickets to Watsons’ Playlist featuring top P-pop acts

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 12 hours ago
To help strengthen P-pop, in time for Buwan ng Wika in August, Watsons Philippines will be staging its first ever music festival,...
Entertainment
fbtw
Alfred Vargas talks about fulfilling roles he plays on and off screen

Alfred Vargas talks about fulfilling roles he plays on and off screen

By Pat-P Daza | 1 day ago
He is one of the most handsome men in Philippine showbiz and politics.
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with