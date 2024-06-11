After a year of engagement, Carlo Aquino and Charlie Dizon tie the knot

Witnessed by the ‘closest of closest’ people to the celebrity couple, Carlo Aquino, 38, and Charlie Dizon, 31, exchanged ‘I do's’ around 5 p.m. on Sunday, June 9, at a private resort in Silang, Cavite.

MANILA, Philippines — After a year of getting engaged, Kapamilya stars Carlo Aquino and Charlie Dizon sealed their romance with a “surprise” wedding at a private resort in Silang, Cavite.

Witnessed by the “closest of closest” people to the celebrity couple, Carlo and Charlie, who have a seven-year age gap — not 11 years contrary to earlier reports (this writer learned that the baby-faced actress’ actual age is 31, not 28) — exchanged “I do’s” around 5 p.m. on Sunday, June 9.

The June bride wore a bridal gown from Steph Tan couture while the groom’s suit was courtesy of Paulo Lazaro, according to official wedding photographer Myio Okamoto Photography in a Facebook post.

During the Aquino-Matienzo nuptials (Charlie is April Matienzo in real life), “Carlo looked at first tense then teary-eyed as he was trying to contain his emotions while Charlie was walking down the aisle,” a wedding guest told The STAR in an interview.

“During their exchange of vows, Charlie was giggling. Her vows were funny but meaningful then she also got emotional at the end… The overall vibe was very light and happy. Nakakatawa and nakakakilig at the same time,” said another guest.

“One of the highlights actually was the fireworks display before the dinner. After the cocktails, the guests were gathered in the garden area. Without Charlie knowing, she came out to the veranda and then ayun na ang fireworks. Na-touch si Charlie, I’m not sure what’s the story behind that but it was a surprise for her.”

Another poignant moment was when Carlo danced with his mom and Charlie with her dad during the reception.

Though long rumored to be engaged, the couple finally confirmed their year-long engagement at the wedding.

“Engaged sila since last year pa. But they just revealed the engagement this wedding lang,” the source said. “They got engaged at an out-of-the-country trip.”

Carlo first got to work with Charlie during the teleserye “A Soldier’s Heart,” which ran from January to September 2020. At that time, he was still “Kuya Carlo” to her.

Photos are from Myio Okamoto Photography’s official social media pages ‘So in love with each other,’ is how guests describe the newlyweds.

But things appeared to have developed into something more during the Star Magic US tour in August 2022. Earlier that year, Carlo confirmed his breakup with a non-showbiz girlfriend with whom he has a daughter. It was in January 2023 when Carlo revealed in an ABS-CBN interview that he and Charlie were already dating.

“Una tinatantsa ni Charlie, ‘Seryoso ba ‘to?’” said the wedding guest. “Different personalities sila pero nag-connect. Tahimik si Carlo but si Charlie mauubusan ka ng oras kakakwento.”

Though the wedding mainly caught fans by surprise, Carlo was however dropping hints early Sunday morning via an Instagram photo from what turned out to be their pre-nup shoot.

He wrote: “Unti unti natin gagapangin ang buhay ng nakatawa @charliedizon_.” The night before, Charlie had an early “wedding gift” when she won the Gawad Urian Best Actress trophy for her performance in “Third World Romance,” her movie with Carlo.

For a showbiz wedding, it was relatively small, just about 100 guests, including Charlie’s family flying in from the US, non-showbiz friends and industry bosses, according to this paper’s source.

The groom gives the bride a sweet kiss on the hand.

Based on a copy of the invitation furnished to The STAR, among the principal sponsors were Sen. Bong Revilla Jr. and wife, Rep. Lani Mercado-Revilla, ABS-CBN bosses Carlo Katigbak, Charo Santos-Concio, Cory Vidanes, Laurenti Dyogi, director Olivia Lamasan, Viva executive Veronique del Rosario-Corpuz, as well as veteran actresses Sylvia Sanchez, Maricel Soriano and Vilma Santos-Recto.

Ketchup Eusebio and Ramon Bautista were among the groomsmen while Sue Anna Ramirez was the maid of honor. Kaila Estrada, Belle Mariano, Adrian Lindayag were the bridesmaids. Also part of the entourage were Charlie’s “Pira-Pirasong Paraiso” co-stars — Loisa Andalio (candle), Elisse Joson (veil) and Alexa Ilacad (cord).

“Super intimate, handpicked and closest of the closest yun,” the guest said.

“I felt (during the wedding that) they’re so in love with each other. Even during the first time they told us of their plans to marry, it was clear Carlo is very in love with her. It’s very hard for them to settle agad (like) in a span of like a year or two years (of relationship)? But sabi nga ng isang testimony from one of the groomsmen, it’s not about how long you know the person. If you feel he/she’s the one, go for it.”

Carlo turns teary-eyed while Charlie walks down the aisle.

This was “seconded” by businesswoman and principal sponsor Rhea Tan. “Ramdam mo talaga gaano sila ka in love,” she said.

“From when I met Charlie for the very first time, naramdaman ko yung papakasalan (siya) ni Carlo. Eleven years ko na ‘lil bro’ si Carlo. Before kasi, tahimik lang after shows namin. Sobrang nagbago siya, naging masiyahin,” the Beautederm boss further said of her long-time brand ambassador.

The STAR also messaged principal sponsor Vilma Santos, who played the former child star Carlo’s mom in the critically-acclaimed 1998 movie “Bata, Bata Paano Ka Ginawa.”

Ate Vi told this paper, “I wasn’t able to join them on the wedding day itself ‘cause of my checkups before leaving for the US. But nag-usap kami for a private dinner and for me to sign the docu as Ninang Vi! Wishing both of them the best of luck and God’s guidance in this new chapter of their lives.

“As Ninang… dito lang ako sa abot ng aking makakaya para sa gabay ‘pag kailangan!!! Congratulations and best wishes to Carlo my son, and now my daughter, Charlie! God bless the both of them!”