^

Entertainment

Charlie Dizon, Romnick Sarmenta score top acting awards at Urian 2024

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
June 9, 2024 | 3:02pm
Charlie Dizon, Romnick Sarmenta score top acting awardsÂ at Urian 2024
Charlie Dizon (left) and Romnick Sarmenta (right) took home the Best Actress and Best Actor awards, respectively, at the 47th Gawad Urian Awards held on June 8, 2024 in De La Salle University Manila.
STAR / File, Jazmin Tabuena

MANILA, Philippines — Charlie Dizon and Romnick Sarmenta took home the top acting plums, beating popular picks, at last night's 47th Gawad Urian held in De La Salle University, Manila. 

Charlie won for her performance in "Third World Romance," beating Kathryn Bernardo ("A Very Good Girl"), Gabby Padilla ("Gitling") and Max Eigenmann ("Raging Grace"). 

"Third World Romance" also picked up the Best Director win for Dwein Baltazar, Best Music and Best Production Design for Eero Yves Francisco. 

Romnick beat Charlie's boyfriend and "Third World Romance" leading man Carlo Aquino. He also bested "GomBurZa" lead star Cedrick Juan, as well as "Firefly" child star Euwenn Mikaell Aleta. 

Romnick's film, "About Us But Not About Us," also won Best Screenplay for writer-director Jun Robles Lana. 

The Best Supporting plums went to respected veteran stars, Ronnie Lazaro and Dolly De Leon, whose entry films also won awards. 

Ronnie's "The Gospel of the Beast" also won Best Editing for Lawrence S. Ang and Bienvenido Ferrer III. 

Carlo and Dolly's critically acclaimed film "Iti Mapukpukaw" also fetched awards, namely, Best Picture, Best Animation and Best Sound for Lamberto Casas Jr. and Alex Tomboc. 

Dolly, however, won the Best Supporting Actress award for her role in "Ang Duyan ng Magiting." 

Veteran film and TV star Hilda Koronel was awarded the Natatanging Gawad Urian award. 

Here is the list of winners for the 47th Gawad Urian: 

  • Best Supporting Actor - Ronnie Lazaro
  • Best Supporting Actress - Dolly de Leon
  • Best Sound - Lamberto Casas Jr. and Alex Tomboc, "Iti Mapukpukaw"
  • Best Music - Vincent de Jesus, "Third World Romance"
  • Best Editing - Lawrence Ang, "The Gospel of the Beast"
  • Best Production Design - Eoro Yves Francisco, "Third World Romance"
  • Best Short Film - "Hito" by Stephen Lopez
  • Best Animation - "Iti Mapukpukaw" by Carl Joseph E. Papa
  • Best Documentary - "Baon sa Biyahe” by James Magnaye
  • Best Cinematography - Carlo Canlas Mendoza, "Gomburza"
  • Best Screenplay - Jun Robles Lana, "About Us But Not About Us”
  • Best Director - Dwein Ruedas Baltazar, “Third World Romance”
  • Best Actor - Romnick Sarmenta, "About Us but Not About Us"
  • Best Actress - Charlie Dizon, “Third World Romance"
  • Best Picture - "Iti Mapukpukaw" by Carl Joseph E. Papa
  • Gawad Urian Award - Hilda Koronel

RELATED: 'GomBurZa' scores 12 Gawad Urian 2024 nominations, including 4 acting nods

vuukle comment

CHARLIE DIZON

DOLLY DE LEON

GAWAD URIAN

ROMNICK SARMENTA

RONNIE LAZARO
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Lian Paz withdraws filing of annulment with ex Paolo Contis

Lian Paz withdraws filing of annulment with ex Paolo Contis

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 2 days ago
Former EB Babe dancer Lian Paz cried over her decision to withdraw her annulment from actor Paolo Contis. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Judy Ann Santos hopes to join MMFF, star in Chito Ro&ntilde;o horror movie

Judy Ann Santos hopes to join MMFF, star in Chito Roño horror movie

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 22 hours ago
Judy Ann Santos hopes that she would be able to screen her movie at this year's 50th Metro Manila Film Festival. 
Entertainment
fbtw
'Let's give it a rest': Kim Chiu asks for respect after Xian Lim breakup

'Let's give it a rest': Kim Chiu asks for respect after Xian Lim breakup

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Actress Kim Chiu broke her silence regarding her split with Xian Lim, who has been talking in recent weeks about their relationship...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Alam niyo na kung sino 'yon': Annabelle Rama posts about Barbie, Chucky, Annabelle dolls

'Alam niyo na kung sino 'yon': Annabelle Rama posts about Barbie, Chucky, Annabelle dolls

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Talent manager Annabelle Rama intrigued social media users after she posted about popular dolls Barbie, Annabelle and Ch...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Medyo awkward at first': Paulo Avelino on doing bed scene with Kim Chiu

'Medyo awkward at first': Paulo Avelino on doing bed scene with Kim Chiu

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Paulo Avelino opened up about doing the bed scene with Kim Chiu on the hit teleserye "What’s Wrong with Secretary...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
The force is strong with Lee Jung Jae

The force is strong with Lee Jung Jae

By Nathalie Tomada | 16 hours ago
South Korean star Lee Jung Jae has made his Hollywood debut as the “first Asian Jedi Master” in a live-action...
Entertainment
fbtw
Ben&Ben, Gloc-9, more drag queens also performing at Pride PH 2024

Ben&Ben, Gloc-9, more drag queens also performing at Pride PH 2024

By Kristofer Purnell | 23 hours ago
Pride PH Festival released its second wave of performers for its 2024 edition, led by the likes of Ben&Ben, Gloc-9 and more...
Entertainment
fbtw
CCP National Theatre Live returns with new shows, fan favorites

CCP National Theatre Live returns with new shows, fan favorites

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
The Cultural Center of the Philippines' partnership with National Theatre Live is getting another season of bringing the...
Entertainment
fbtw
Erik Matti joins jury for 2024 International Emmys

Erik Matti joins jury for 2024 International Emmys

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Award-winning filmmaker Erik Matti was selected to be part of the jury for this year's International Emmy Awards.
Entertainment
fbtw
Heart Evangelista clarifies SSFI officers have no salaries

Heart Evangelista clarifies SSFI officers have no salaries

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Socialite-artist Heart Evangelista clarified she will receive no salary as president of the Senate Spouses Foundation, Inc....
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with