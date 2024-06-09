Charlie Dizon, Romnick Sarmenta score top acting awards at Urian 2024

Charlie Dizon (left) and Romnick Sarmenta (right) took home the Best Actress and Best Actor awards, respectively, at the 47th Gawad Urian Awards held on June 8, 2024 in De La Salle University Manila.

MANILA, Philippines — Charlie Dizon and Romnick Sarmenta took home the top acting plums, beating popular picks, at last night's 47th Gawad Urian held in De La Salle University, Manila.

Charlie won for her performance in "Third World Romance," beating Kathryn Bernardo ("A Very Good Girl"), Gabby Padilla ("Gitling") and Max Eigenmann ("Raging Grace").

"Third World Romance" also picked up the Best Director win for Dwein Baltazar, Best Music and Best Production Design for Eero Yves Francisco.

Romnick beat Charlie's boyfriend and "Third World Romance" leading man Carlo Aquino. He also bested "GomBurZa" lead star Cedrick Juan, as well as "Firefly" child star Euwenn Mikaell Aleta.

Romnick's film, "About Us But Not About Us," also won Best Screenplay for writer-director Jun Robles Lana.

The Best Supporting plums went to respected veteran stars, Ronnie Lazaro and Dolly De Leon, whose entry films also won awards.

Ronnie's "The Gospel of the Beast" also won Best Editing for Lawrence S. Ang and Bienvenido Ferrer III.

Carlo and Dolly's critically acclaimed film "Iti Mapukpukaw" also fetched awards, namely, Best Picture, Best Animation and Best Sound for Lamberto Casas Jr. and Alex Tomboc.

Dolly, however, won the Best Supporting Actress award for her role in "Ang Duyan ng Magiting."

Veteran film and TV star Hilda Koronel was awarded the Natatanging Gawad Urian award.

Here is the list of winners for the 47th Gawad Urian:

Best Supporting Actor - Ronnie Lazaro

Best Supporting Actress - Dolly de Leon

Best Sound - Lamberto Casas Jr. and Alex Tomboc, "Iti Mapukpukaw"

Best Music - Vincent de Jesus, "Third World Romance"

Best Editing - Lawrence Ang, "The Gospel of the Beast"

Best Production Design - Eoro Yves Francisco, "Third World Romance"

Best Short Film - "Hito" by Stephen Lopez

Best Animation - "Iti Mapukpukaw" by Carl Joseph E. Papa

Best Documentary - "Baon sa Biyahe” by James Magnaye

Best Cinematography - Carlo Canlas Mendoza, "Gomburza"

Best Screenplay - Jun Robles Lana, "About Us But Not About Us”

Best Director - Dwein Ruedas Baltazar, “Third World Romance”

Best Actor - Romnick Sarmenta, "About Us but Not About Us"

Best Actress - Charlie Dizon, “Third World Romance"

Best Picture - "Iti Mapukpukaw" by Carl Joseph E. Papa

Gawad Urian Award - Hilda Koronel

