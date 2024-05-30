^

Entertainment

Fans praise Charo Santos for spotting Eva Darren at FAMAS Awards 2024

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
May 30, 2024 | 4:22pm
Fans praise Charo Santos for spotting Eva Darren at FAMAS Awards 2024
Charo Santos-Concio and Eva Darren at the 2024 FAMAS Awards
Charo Santos-Concio via Instagram, Fernando dela Pena via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — Actress-host Charo Santos-Concio was showered with praise online for locating veteran actress Eva Darren during the recent Filipino Academy of Movie Arts and Sciences (FAMAS) Awards.

The award-giving body received flak for replacing Eva with singer Sheena Palad during the Special Citations presentation with another veteran actor, Tirso Cruz III.

FAMAS explained in an apology that it could not locate Eva in time and because the awarding ceremony was being streamed live, Sheena was brought in as a last-minute replacement.

Eva's family, through her son Fernando de la Pena, accepted FAMAS' apology, though he pointed out that his mother, Eva, was seated in a table front and center adjacent to the stage.

Some individuals even called for FAMAS to reimburse Eva for her expenses at the event, which reportedly cost P5,000 per person. The veteran star was accompanied by three individuals.

A few days after the incident, Charo shared on social media some photos from that evening where she mingled with the likes of Eva, Pilar Pilapil, Marissa Delgado, Divina Valencia, Nova Villa and Dante Rivero.

"An exchange of kamustahans and hugs with my dear friends and co-actors in FAMAS," Charo wrote as the post's caption.

Internet users were quick to point out that Charo managed to find Eva when FAMAS could not, leaving comments that both praised Charo and took a dig at the decades-old award-giving body.

"Buti pa si Madam Charo natagpuan si Madam Eva," said one user, while another commented, "Everyone saw Eva Darren except [the] FAMAS organization."

Eva appeared in several episodes of "Maalaala Mo Kaya," the long-running anthology series that Charo hosted for 30 years.

Charo also snapped photos with Christopher de Leon, Coco Martin, Dingdong Dantes and Piolo Pascual.

Piolo's film "Mallari" was the big winner as it took home six awards, including Best Picture and Best Actor for Piolo, jointly won with Alfred Vargas for "Pieta."

RELATED: 'Reimburse Eva Darren': Actors, entertainment pundits call for justice beyond apology from FAMAS 

vuukle comment

CHARO SANTOS

CHARO SANTOS CONCIO

CHARO SANTOS-CONCIO

EVA DARREN

FAMAS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
'Young singer' cries foul over getting bashed following Eva Darren's FAMAS snub

'Young singer' cries foul over getting bashed following Eva Darren's FAMAS snub

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Sheena Palad, the "young singer" who replaced Eva Darren, explained the reason why she replaced the veteran actress in presenting...
Entertainment
fbtw
Piolo Pascual admits being drunk while accepting FAMAS Best Actor award

Piolo Pascual admits being drunk while accepting FAMAS Best Actor award

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Kapamilya star Piolo Pascual admitted that he was drunk upon receiving the Best Actor trophy at the recently concluded Filipino...
Entertainment
fbtw
Stripped of his National Artist award, Carlo Caparas leaves an enduring legacy

Stripped of his National Artist award, Carlo Caparas leaves an enduring legacy

By Leah Salterio | 16 hours ago
Writer-turned-film director and producer Carlo J. Caparas was best remembered for his graphic, comic book characters and super...
Entertainment
fbtw
Content creator denies flirting with Philmar Alipayo in viral video

Content creator denies flirting with Philmar Alipayo in viral video

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Content creator Crissa Liaging denied that she had a romantic thing going on with champion surfer Philmar Alipayo. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Chie Filomeno keeps things 'low-key' with Jake Cuenca

Chie Filomeno keeps things 'low-key' with Jake Cuenca

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
It was last year that Chie Filomeno confirmed that she is dating fellow actor Jake Cuenca, and so far, she said they are...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Kiko Estrada pays homage to late grandfather Paquito Diaz

Kiko Estrada pays homage to late grandfather Paquito Diaz

By Nathalie Tomada | 16 hours ago
As Kiko Estrada plays his biggest role yet in the ongoing TV5-Viva drama “Lumuhod Ka Sa Lupa,” he couldn’t...
Entertainment
fbtw
Concert promoter Anna Puno&rsquo;s birthday bash draws music icons

Concert promoter Anna Puno’s birthday bash draws music icons

By Carlo Orosa | 16 hours ago
Starmedia Entertainment head Anna Puno celebrated her birthday in a grand style at the Doon Thai and Asian Fusion Cuisine...
Entertainment
fbtw
Young fans encourage Kitchie Nadal to continue writing music

Young fans encourage Kitchie Nadal to continue writing music

By Jan Milo Severo | 22 hours ago
Singer Kitchie Nadal is grateful that young Filipinos are also listening to her songs that were recorded many years...
Entertainment
fbtw
Moira Dela Torre is 1st Filipino soloist to hit 2 billion Spotify streams

Moira Dela Torre is 1st Filipino soloist to hit 2 billion Spotify streams

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Singer Moira dela Torre reached a new milestone after becoming the first solo artist and Filipina singer to reach two billion...
Entertainment
fbtw
Elisse Joson shares why it is important to take a day off

Elisse Joson shares why it is important to take a day off

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
Actress Elisse Joson has found a way to take care of not just her outer beauty, but more importantly, her inner beauty and...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with