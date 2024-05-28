^

Entertainment

Eva Darren's family accepts FAMAS' apology for 'snubbing' incident

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
May 28, 2024 | 12:20pm
Eva Darren's family accepts FAMAS' apology for 'snubbing' incident
Veteran actress Eva Darren
Fernando dela Pena via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — The family of Eva Darren has accepted the apology of Filipino Academy of Movie Arts and Sciences Awards (FAMAS). 

In a lengthy post on Facebook, Eva's son Fernando de la Pena first thanked the social media users who supported his mother. 

"My Dear Facebook Family… we truly appreciate the overwhelming display of love and support. Once again the people have spoken and proved that the keyboard is mightier than the sword," he said.  

"Salamat my kinakapatid Reb Belleza and Miss Maila Gumila for spreading the word. My mom is one tough cookie, she is a battle-tested survivor of life’s arena. Ms. Eva Darren has found some comfort in the midst of a loving family which includes you all," he added. 

Fernando also narrated how his mom's FAMAS trophy is being taken cared of in their home. 

"I remember one of my designated house chores as a child was to make sure mom’s FAMAS trophy from 1969 stays constantly dust-less and polished. One of the very few treasured possessions we have. We revered FAMAS and everything it stands for. This is why what happened to my mother, in the eyes of our family, was incomprehensible, unexpected, unimaginable," he said. 

He also answered FAMAS' statement that the production team cannot locate Eva. 

"My mom was seated in a table front and center adjacent to the stage, rubbing elbows with my second mom, Ninang Divina Valencia and my awesome Tita Marissa Delgado," he said. 

At the end of his statement, Fernando said they accept FAMAS' apology. 

"For the reasons I stated above and on behalf of my mother, Ms. Eva Darren, our family accepts the olive branch that FAMAS has extended and only hope that future events would prove to be contrasting," he said. 

RELATED: Veteran actress Eva Darren's son blasts FAMAS; award-giving body apologizes   

EVA DARREN

FAMAS
