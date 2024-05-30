'Reimburse Eva Darren': Actors, entertainment pundits call for justice beyond apology from FAMAS

MANILA, Philippines — Fellow respected stars and even younger actors have backed seasoned actress Eva Darren, calling for action, including possible compensation and reimbursement, for the recent FAMAS mishap.

The Filipino Academy of Movie Arts and Sciences Awards (FAMAS) has already issued an apology for the incident that occured at its 72nd FAMAS Awards Night held in Manila Hotel last Sunday, May 26.

Darren's family, including her son Dr. Fernando dela Pena, have accepted the apology. It was Dela Pena who first opened up about the incident through a Facebook post.

Days after the incident, actors and groups gave their reaction to the incident and extended their support to Darren.

The four-year-old group AktorPH issued a statement on Facebook. The group, which recently held its board election, include members Dingdong Dantes and Piolo Pascual, who were present at the awards ceremony and took home awards from their respective movies shown at last year's Metro Manila Film Festival. Dingdong for "Rewind" and Piolo for "Mallari."

"It is ironic that the event last Sunday, which was supposed to honor the iconic pillars of the country, was marred by an unfortunate incident that happened to one of our respected and beloved peers during a celebration with industry members at one of the oldest award-giving bodies. We are deeply saddened by the seeming lapse in the management of the program," the group said in a statement.

The group said that it aims to "underscore the broader culture surrounding award ceremonies." AktorPH said it aspires to foster celebrations that embrace individuals "without fear of exclusion and discrimination."

AktorPH ended its statement with a calll to safeguard the industry as well as reiterate its support for the veteran actress.

On Facebook, respected entertainment editor and columnist Nestor Cuartero posted trivia about Darren and his thoughts on the matter. He also predicted that the veteran actress will be honored in upcoming awards show. His post elicited reaction from veteran stars, such as Celeste Legaspi and Maria Isabel Lopez.

"Do you think the FAMAS should reimburse Ms. Eva the expenses she incurred going to the event? Twenty thousand pesos for dinner for four, plus a few more thousands for shoes and a new gown? What about the cost of embarrassment and sadness before your very own family? Here's hoping the incident shall lead to an Aghon rainfall of sympathy offers coming Eva's way," wrote Cuartero.

The event reportedly cost P5,000 per plate for four people, as revealed by Darren's son on Facebook.

According to Cuartero, Eva's awards include the FAMAS 1969 acting award for "Ang Pulubi," opposite the late Charito Solis. She was also nominated at Gawad Urian for Best Supporting Actress for the movie "Ligaya ang Itawag Mo Sa Akin." Her prominent TV appearance was as Kristine Hermosa's adoptive mother in the 2000 series "Pangako Sa'Yo."

Some of the comments left on Cuartero's Facebook post answered his query on reimbursement, with one saying that on top of reimbursement, Darren should be paid for moral damages.

Actress Maria Isabel Lopez agreed with his post, "Very well said, Nestor Cuartero. Mabuhay ka, Eva."

Seasoned screen actor and theater producer Celeste Legaspi said her experience working in the film industry have mostly been positive. The recent FAMAS mishap must have been a "rare occasion."

"Their apology was insulting. Their treatment was insulting. FAMAS should compensate and more..."

"Those who caused it must be made to compensate Ms. Darren and issue a more sincere apology," Legaspi said.

She also gave pieces of advice for those who would want to venture into live productions, such as the FAMAS Awards Night.

"Seriously learn how to behave themselves in a professional manner or never work again in live presentations that require detailed informed preparations and rehearsals. That's why we employ production and stage managers with their assistants with experienced directors at the helm working with equally detailed scripts and production sequences. Any live production without these essentials will result into a big messy product," Legaspi said.

