'Young singer' cries foul over getting bashed following Eva Darren's FAMAS snub

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
May 28, 2024 | 9:28am
'Young singer' cries foul over getting bashed following Eva Darren's FAMAS snub
Young singer Sheena Palad and veteran actor Tirso Cruz III
Screengrab from FAMAS

MANILA, Philippines — Sheena Palad, the "young singer" who replaced Eva Darren, explained the reason why she replaced the veteran actress in presenting the award with Tirso Cruz III at the recently concluded Filipino Academy of Movie Arts and Sciences Awards (FAMAS).

Sheena's boyfriend Johann Enriquez explained that it's not his girlfriend's fault that's why she does not deserve to be bashed on social media. 

“Ok, so to clear the air, the 'young singer' being referred to was my girlfriend Sheena Lee," Johann wrote on Facebook.

“She was on standby for a prod number and was informed on the spot to present with sir Tirso Cruz III. And I’m sure FAMAS will take this mishap seriously and responsibly.

“I deeply empathize with Madam Eva Darren and the whole family. I’m sure I would have felt the same resentment had it happened on our end.

“But please, let’s stop the hate and keep supporting each other, countrymen! All for the Philippine movie and entertainment industry.” 

Sheena, meanwhile, wrote on her Facebook account that she's being harrased because of the incident. 

"I am being harassed, maligned, called names and thrown offensive accusations today online and ALL I CAN SAY IS… Buti na lang may Lord Jesus Christ ako sa buhay ko," she said. 

"Honestly, Hindi ko kaya 'to! It’s also a lesson for everybody to not QUICKLY judge a person. And makes me think too that what I’m going through doesn't even come close to what my Savior had to go through when He suffered and died on the cross for me," she added. 

RELATED: Veteran actress Eva Darren's son blasts FAMAS; award-giving body apologizes

EVA DARREN

FAMAS
