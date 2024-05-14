Win Metawin joins Miss Universe Philippines 2024 performers roster

MANILA, Philippines — Thai actor Win Metawin is the latest individual who will be performing at the Miss Universe Philippines (MUPH) 2024 coronation night.

The "2Gether" and "F4 Thailand: Boys Over Flowers" star joins local band Lola Amour and drag queen Marina Summers as performers of the event to be held on May 22 in Mall of Asia Arena.

He recently starred in the film "Under Parallel Skies" opposite Janella Salvador, which shot on location in Hong Kong.

MUPH previously announced that actress Gabbi Garcia, host-personality Tim Yap, and Miss Universe co-host Jeannie Mai Jenkins will accompany actor Alden Richards and Miss Universe 2022 R'Bonney Gabriel for hosting duties.

Over 50 delegates are vying to succeed Michelle Dee and represent the Philippines at the 73rd Miss Universe pageant to be held in Mexico later this year.

Frontrunners Alexie Brooks of Iloilo City and Ahtisa Manalo of Quezon Province were among the Top 5 for the fan-voted Runway Challenge alongside Leyte's Angel Rosa Tambal, Florida's Matea Mahal Smith, and Quirino's Stephanie Faye Gerona.

Brooks and Manalo also finished in the Top 5s of MUPH interview and swimsuit challenges, as well as the Top 3 of the casting reel challenge with Bacoor's Victoria Velasquez Vincent.

RELATED: Miss Universe Philippines 2024 runway challenge Top 5 bared