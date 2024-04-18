Jericho Rosales indirectly denies rumors he's courting Kathryn Bernardo

MANILA, Philippines — Actor Jericho Rosales is subtly denying rumors that he is courting Kapamilya star Kathryn Bernardo.

Jericho sat down for an interview with entertainment reporter MJ Felipe where they discussed the actor's career and upcoming projects.

Toward the end of the interview, MJ asked Jericho if finding love was a part of his priorities this year, to which the actor immediately said, "No."

Earlier this year, it was confirmed Jericho and his wife of 10 years Kim Jones already separated. Just last week, rumors emerged that Jericho was among the individuals supposedly courting Kathryn.

MJ then asked if such rumors were false, and Jericho only responded with a smile, "What rumors? I don't read social media. Sometimes I [scroll] but I'd rather not, I don't want to pollute my mind."

Prodded again by MJ about finding love in 2024, whether new or old, Jericho said it was still too early for such things.

"I love my job, it's the year of rebuilding things," Jericho said, before going on to talk about his son Santino and his message for fans.

Earlier this week, talent manager and showbiz reporter Ogie Diaz claimed that Jericho and another actor Alden Richards were courting Kathryn, information he reportedly obtained from a source in the actress' camp.

Ogie also claimed that between the two actors, Kathryn's family prefers Alden as he is responsible and financially stable.

Alden was present at the house blessing of Kathryn and her family's new home, and even attended several of Kathryn's birthday celebrations the past few weeks.

