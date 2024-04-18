^

Entertainment

Jericho Rosales indirectly denies rumors he's courting Kathryn Bernardo

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
April 18, 2024 | 1:06pm
Jericho Rosales indirectly denies rumors he's courting Kathryn Bernardo
Jericho Rosales
Jericho Rosales

MANILA, Philippines — Actor Jericho Rosales is subtly denying rumors that he is courting Kapamilya star Kathryn Bernardo.

Jericho sat down for an interview with entertainment reporter MJ Felipe where they discussed the actor's career and upcoming projects.

Toward the end of the interview, MJ asked Jericho if finding love was a part of his priorities this year, to which the actor immediately said, "No."

Earlier this year, it was confirmed Jericho and his wife of 10 years Kim Jones already separated. Just last week, rumors emerged that Jericho was among the individuals supposedly courting Kathryn.

MJ then asked if such rumors were false, and Jericho only responded with a smile, "What rumors? I don't read social media. Sometimes I [scroll] but I'd rather not, I don't want to pollute my mind."

Related: Alden Richards, Jericho Rosales now courting Kathryn Bernardo — Ogie Diaz

Prodded again by MJ about finding love in 2024, whether new or old, Jericho said it was still too early for such things.

"I love my job, it's the year of rebuilding things," Jericho said, before going on to talk about his son Santino and his message for fans.

Earlier this week, talent manager and showbiz reporter Ogie Diaz claimed that Jericho and another actor Alden Richards were courting Kathryn, information he reportedly obtained from a source in the actress' camp.

Ogie also claimed that between the two actors, Kathryn's family prefers Alden as he is responsible and financially stable.

Alden was present at the house blessing of Kathryn and her family's new home, and even attended several of Kathryn's birthday celebrations the past few weeks.

RELATED: New year, new love? Kathryn Bernardo, Jericho Rosales jogging photos go viral

vuukle comment

JERICHO ROSALES

KATHRYN BERNARDO

MJ FELIPE
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
'Pwede siyang mag-artista': Ina Raymundo says on son Jakob joining showbiz

'Pwede siyang mag-artista': Ina Raymundo says on son Jakob joining showbiz

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Actress Ina Raymundo revealed that her son Jakob Poturnak can be an artista, but said that he is focused on playing base...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Gets namin ang isa't isa': Maris Racal, Anthony Jennings ready to level up pairing
play

'Gets namin ang isa't isa': Maris Racal, Anthony Jennings ready to level up pairing

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 5 hours ago
The stars have aligned for Maris Racal because she was able to find a like-minded screen partner in Anthony Jennings a decade...
Entertainment
fbtw
'The end is here': Wave 89.1 waves goodbye after 49 years on-air

'The end is here': Wave 89.1 waves goodbye after 49 years on-air

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Radio station Wave 89.1 has officially signed off. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Vina Morales flexes now-teenaged daughter Ceana

Vina Morales flexes now-teenaged daughter Ceana

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 14 hours ago
Vina Morales is a proud mom to her equally beautiful daughter, Ceana.
Entertainment
fbtw
Ronnie Liang recalls giving up chance to be K-pop idol trainee

Ronnie Liang recalls giving up chance to be K-pop idol trainee

By Nathalie Tomada | 14 hours ago
Ronnie Liang recently recalled a time when he almost became a K-pop idol trainee in South Korea.
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
&lsquo;She&rsquo;s one of my biggest inspirations&rsquo;: James Reid shares experience being styled by girlfriend Issa Pressman
Exclusive

‘She’s one of my biggest inspirations’: James Reid shares experience being styled by girlfriend Issa Pressman

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 2 hours ago
James Reid is no longer holding back when it comes to girlfriend Issa Pressman.
Entertainment
fbtw
DJ Mo Twister clarifies Kaye Abad 'ugly version' of Iza Calzado remarks

DJ Mo Twister clarifies Kaye Abad 'ugly version' of Iza Calzado remarks

By Jan Milo Severo | 4 hours ago
DJ Mo Twister clarified why he called Kaye Abad the "ugly version" of Iza Calzado. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Rommel Padilla cries foul over fake quote card defending son Daniel Padilla

Rommel Padilla cries foul over fake quote card defending son Daniel Padilla

By Jan Milo Severo | 4 hours ago
Actor Rommel Padilla cried foul over a fake quote card of him defending his son Daniel Padilla for being a cheat. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Maris Racal reveals Rico Blanco 'unfazed' by 'SnoRene' memes, 'shippers'

Maris Racal reveals Rico Blanco 'unfazed' by 'SnoRene' memes, 'shippers'

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 5 hours ago
Maris Racal said that her boyfriend, former Rivermaya frontman Rico Blanco, is unfazed by intrigues and overzealous fans that...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with