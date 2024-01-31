New year, new love? Kathryn Bernardo, Jericho Rosales jogging photos go viral

Facebook user Joanne Canja uploaded photos with actors Kathryn Bernardo and Jericho Rosales while out jogging as seen on her post on January 30, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — The photos of Kathryn Bernardo and Jericho Rosales jogging as posted by a social media user is currently the talk of the town.

A Facebook user named Joanne Canja posted photos of her and her friends with Kathryn and Jericho. They took selfies with the actors separately.

"Post ko na din sa wall ko para may remembrance. Kasabay lang namin mag jogging sila Kathryn Bernardo and Jericho Rosales," she wrote on the caption.

She added as a postscript, "May iba silang kasama. Si John Manalo pala!! Sorry na."

It is unclear where and when the photos were taken. It is also unclear if the John Manalo mentioned is the same actor who is the nephew of Jericho.

Many of the initial reactions to the photos were surprised, with some of the Internet users already wishing for a project for Jericho and Kathryn.

Some even quipped that they can do the remake of "Pangako Sa'Yo." Jericho was the original star of the 2000 drama where he played the male lead, Angelo, who is in love with Yna, played by Kristine Hermosa.

In 2015, Kathryn starred on its remake as Yna with her then-boyfriend Daniel Padilla, who played the role of Angelo.

Both just recently separated from their long-time partners: Kathryn from Daniel, and Jericho from wife Kim Jones.

Prior to these jogging pictures, Kathryn and Jericho were pictured attending ex-Star Magic head Johnny Manahan's birthday party with other celebrity guests.

