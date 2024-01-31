^

Entertainment

New year, new love? Kathryn Bernardo, Jericho Rosales jogging photos go viral

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
January 31, 2024 | 12:43pm
New year, new love? Kathryn Bernardo, Jericho Rosales jogging photos go viral
Facebook user Joanne Canja uploaded photos with actors Kathryn Bernardo and Jericho Rosales while out jogging as seen on her post on January 30, 2024.
Joanne Canja via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — The photos of Kathryn Bernardo and Jericho Rosales jogging as posted by a social media user is currently the talk of the town. 

A Facebook user named Joanne Canja posted photos of her and her friends with Kathryn and Jericho. They took selfies with the actors separately. 

"Post ko na din sa wall ko para may remembrance. Kasabay lang namin mag jogging sila Kathryn Bernardo and Jericho Rosales," she wrote on the caption. 

She added as a postscript, "May iba silang kasama. Si John Manalo pala!! Sorry na." 

It is unclear where and when the photos were taken. It is also unclear if the John Manalo mentioned is the same actor who is the nephew of Jericho. 

Many of the initial reactions to the photos were surprised, with some of the Internet users already wishing for a project for Jericho and Kathryn.  

Some even quipped that they can do the remake of "Pangako Sa'Yo." Jericho was the original star of the 2000 drama where he played the male lead, Angelo, who is in love with Yna, played by Kristine Hermosa.

In 2015, Kathryn starred on its remake as Yna with her then-boyfriend Daniel Padilla, who played the role of Angelo. 

Both just recently separated from their long-time partners: Kathryn from Daniel, and Jericho from wife Kim Jones.

Prior to these jogging pictures, Kathryn and Jericho were pictured attending ex-Star Magic head Johnny Manahan's birthday party with other celebrity guests.

RELATED: Jericho Rosales, Kim Jones have separated — godfather

vuukle comment

JERICHO ROSALES

KATHRYN BERNARDO
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Christine Jacob, Paolo Abrera sign off as CNN Philippines shuts down

Christine Jacob, Paolo Abrera sign off as CNN Philippines shuts down

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
CNN Philippines' "New Day" hosts Ria Tanjuatco-Trillo, Jamie Herrell, Paolo Abrera and Christine Jacob-Sandejas bid farewell...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Walang Angelu': Claudine Barretto cancels out Angelu de Leon in project with Judy Ann Santos, Gladys Reyes

'Walang Angelu': Claudine Barretto cancels out Angelu de Leon in project with Judy Ann Santos, Gladys Reyes

By Jan Milo Severo | 22 hours ago
Actress Claudine Barretto revealed her tiff with now Pasig City councilor Angelu de Leon. 
Entertainment
fbtw
News anchors console Pinky Webb, Pia Hontiveros as CNN Philippines announces closure

News anchors console Pinky Webb, Pia Hontiveros as CNN Philippines announces closure

By Jan Milo Severo | 23 hours ago
News anchor Pinky Webb paid tribute to her partner Pia Hontiveros after Nine Media Corp. (NMC) yesterday announced that television...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Hello, Love, Goodbye' stars Kathryn Bernardo, Alden Richards win big at 6th Gawad Lasallianeta

'Hello, Love, Goodbye' stars Kathryn Bernardo, Alden Richards win big at 6th Gawad Lasallianeta

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Kapamilya star Kathryn Bernardo and Kapuso actor Alden Richards are big winners at the recently concluded Gawad Lasallianeta...
Entertainment
fbtw
Muhlach TV sitcom coming soon: Andres Muhlach officially joins showbiz

Muhlach TV sitcom coming soon: Andres Muhlach officially joins showbiz

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 3 days ago
Fans of the Muhlach twins will finally see them in one show as Andres Muhlach has finally joined his twin sister Atasha and...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Bacolod's Granada MassKara dancers parading in Hong Kong for Chinese New Year

Bacolod's Granada MassKara dancers parading in Hong Kong for Chinese New Year

By Kristofer Purnell | 22 hours ago
The Hong Kong Tourism Board invited the Barangay Granada MassKara Dancers of Bacolod to take part in a series...
Entertainment
fbtw
Choi Woo-shik, Son Suk-ku star in crime thriller series 'A Killer Paradox'

Choi Woo-shik, Son Suk-ku star in crime thriller series 'A Killer Paradox'

By Kristofer Purnell | 23 hours ago
Netflix released the main trailer of its upcoming show "A Killer Paradox" starring Choi Woo-shik and Son Suk-ku.
Entertainment
fbtw
Pilipino Star Ngayon bags Hall of Fame award at 6th Gawad Lasallianeta

Pilipino Star Ngayon bags Hall of Fame award at 6th Gawad Lasallianeta

By Jan Milo Severo | 23 hours ago
Pilipino Star Ngayon (PSN) was hailed as Hall of Fame award recipient at the 6th Gawad Lasallianeta after bagging the Most...
Entertainment
fbtw
Iconic &lsquo;The Simon and Garfunkel Story&rsquo; to perform in Manila this March
Partner

Iconic ‘The Simon and Garfunkel Story’ to perform in Manila this March

1 day ago
Get ready for a musical journey through time as the internationally acclaimed cast of The Simon and Garfunkel Story, bring...
Entertainment
fbtw
Britney Spears praises ex Justin Timberlake's new song 'Selfish'

Britney Spears praises ex Justin Timberlake's new song 'Selfish'

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Pop singer Britney Spears expressed her admiration for ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake's newest single "Selfish," and apologized...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with