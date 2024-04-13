'10/10 for audience impact': Ben&Ben praises 'One More Chance: The Musical'

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino folk-pop band Ben&Ben watched the opening night of Philippine Educational Theater Association's (PETA) "One More Chance: The Musical," which features several of the band's songs.

"One More Chance: The Musical" is a stage adaptation of Cathy Garcia-Sampana's 2007 movie of the same name, starring John Lloyd Cruz and Bea Alonzo.

Using songs by Ben&Ben, the production presents the story of Popoy and Basha as they fall in and out love.

The band attended the musical's opening night last April 12 with CJ Navato and Nicolle Omillo in the lead roles. Navato and Omillo alternate with Sam Concepcion and Anna Luna.

After the gala performance, the band did an "eye check" in an Instagram story to see if any of their members cried while watching.

Percussionist Toni Muñoz quipped her eyes were "so dry" despite her and fellow percussionist, Andrew de Pano, were squinting, while bassist Agnes Reoma and drummer Jam Villanueva repeatedly blinked.

"Sobrang dami kong feelings for the first time in a while, I don't know what to do wit them," de Pano said on his own Instagram account, noting he grew up as a musical theater kid. "Tonight was the wildest culmination I couldn't have ever dreamt of on my own."

De Pano added that the musical exceeded his expectations and that it would be stuck in his mind for weeks.

"I'll carry this with me for life. Obviously 10/10 for audience impact itu HAHA," he joked, encouraging fans of Ben&Ben and even those not familar with the band's songs to see the musical.

Reoma echoed de Pano's comments on her own Instagram account while also congratulating PETA on debuting the production.

"Super kilig sa show grabeeee all the feelings... sobrang dama ko yung binuhos [na] pagod, puyat, at pagmamahal dito," Reoma said. "Need ko panoorin ulit... ganun siya kaganda."

"One More Chance: The Musical" runs in the PETA Theater Center until June 30.

