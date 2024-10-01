^

Arjo Atayde seeks reelection as Quezon City congressman

October 1, 2024 | 3:34pm
Quezon City First District Rep. Arjo Atayde poses with his certificate of candidacy as he eyes a fresh term as congressman.

MANILA, Philippines — Quezon City First District Rep. Arjo Atayde on Tuesday, October 1, filed his certificate of candidacy (COC) for a second term as representative of the first legislative district of Quezon City under the “Alyansa Para sa Bagong Pilipinas” party.

Accompanied by his family and incumbent Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte, Atayde filed his COC at the National Capital Region Office of the Commission on Elections in San Juan City. Aside from his mother Sylvia Sanchez-Atayde and the mayor, the lawmaker was also joined by his supporters. 

The legislator is seeking a second term "in order to continue the programs and projects that have benefited the people of Distrito Uno."

"May mga nagawa na tayo, pero marami pa tayong gustong gawin. We want to follow through on the anti-flooding projects that we have in the pipeline, as well as continue crafting and passing legislation that will benefit the families and residents of our district," he said.

In his first term in office, Atayde authored various measures that were passed into law, such as the Eddie Garcia Law, the Internet Transactions Act, the Anti-Agricultural Economic Sabotage Act and the Magna Carta of Filipino Seafarers Act.

Prior to filing his candidacy for congressman, Atayde joined members of his slate in Amoranto Coliseum, where they filed their COCs for councilor in the first district. Among them were Gab Atayde, Doray Delarmente, TJ Calalay, Bernard Herrera, Seph Juico and Charm Ferrer.

Atayde later joined Belmonte and Vice Mayor Gian Sotto, who also filed their COCs for mayor and vice mayor, respectively, at Amoranto.

