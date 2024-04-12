Bea Alonzo still Dominic Roque's phone wallpaper 2 months after wedding called off

Dominic Roque holding up his phone which has Bea Alonzo as its wallpaper

MANILA, Philippines — Actor Dominic Roque still has a photo of his ex-fiancee and fellow actress Bea Alonzo as the wallpaper of his phone, two months since the pair called off their engagement.

Earlier this week, Facebook user and content creator Bonal Robel uploaded a video of Dominic at a mall show in Cebu where the actor took the former's phone for a selfie video and greeting.

As Dominic made his greeting, his own phone in his other hand flashed open to show a photo of Bea and her pet Maltese named Walter (after the main character of "Breaking Bad").

The photo is the same picture Bea posted on her Instagram account last June, a month before Dominic proposed to her.

Social media users also noticed that a picture of Walter appears in a recent photo set posted by Dominic on his own Instagram account.

Last February, Bea and Dominic released a joint statement confirming they "mutually decided to amicably end" their engagement.

Their statement came days after showbiz columnist Ogie Diaz and host Boy Abunda broke news that the two actors had gone their separate ways.

Fans have kept their hopes up that Bea and Dominic would reconcile, with Ogie even claiming through a source that Dominic waited outside Bea's house in his car for several nights after breaking off their engagement.

