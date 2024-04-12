^

Entertainment

Bea Alonzo still Dominic Roque's phone wallpaper 2 months after wedding called off

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
April 12, 2024 | 7:28pm
Bea Alonzo still Dominic Roque's phone wallpaper 2 months after wedding called off
Dominic Roque holding up his phone which has Bea Alonzo as its wallpaper
Bonal Robel via Facebook, Bea Alonzo via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Actor Dominic Roque still has a photo of his ex-fiancee and fellow actress Bea Alonzo as the wallpaper of his phone, two months since the pair called off their engagement.

Earlier this week, Facebook user and content creator Bonal Robel uploaded a video of Dominic at a mall show in Cebu where the actor took the former's phone for a selfie video and greeting.

As Dominic made his greeting, his own phone in his other hand flashed open to show a photo of Bea and her pet Maltese named Walter (after the main character of "Breaking Bad").

The photo is the same picture Bea posted on her Instagram account last June, a month before Dominic proposed to her.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by bea alonzo (@beaalonzo)

Social media users also noticed that a picture of Walter appears in a recent photo set posted by Dominic on his own Instagram account.

Last February, Bea and Dominic released a joint statement confirming they "mutually decided to amicably end" their engagement.

Their statement came days after showbiz columnist Ogie Diaz and host Boy Abunda broke news that the two actors had gone their separate ways.

Fans have kept their hopes up that Bea and Dominic would reconcile, with Ogie even claiming through a source that Dominic waited outside Bea's house in his car for several nights after breaking off their engagement.

RELATED: Bea Alonzo, Dominic Roque share almost the same post on Instagram

vuukle comment

BEA ALONZO

DOMINIC ROQUE
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Is Alden Richards courting Kathryn Bernardo? Cathy Garcia-Sampana reacts

Is Alden Richards courting Kathryn Bernardo? Cathy Garcia-Sampana reacts

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Blockbuster director Cathy Garcia-Sampana reacted on the rumors that Alden Richards is now courting Kathryn Bernard...
Entertainment
fbtw
Daniel Padilla didn't stop Kathryn Bernardo from doing 'Hello Love Goodbye' 2 &mdash; Cathy Garcia-Sampana

Daniel Padilla didn't stop Kathryn Bernardo from doing 'Hello Love Goodbye' 2 — Cathy Garcia-Sampana

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Blockbuster director Cathy Garcia-Sampana came to Daniel Padilla's defense, saying the actor didn't prohibit ex-girlfriend...
Entertainment
fbtw
'What you see is what you get': Alden Richards bares real score with Kathryn Bernardo

'What you see is what you get': Alden Richards bares real score with Kathryn Bernardo

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Kapuso star Alden Richards finally addressed the viral video of him giving a bouquet of flowers to Kathryn Bernardo.
Entertainment
fbtw
Sharon Cuneta scammed by people she trusted
play

Sharon Cuneta scammed by people she trusted

By Jan Milo Severo | 9 hours ago
"Megastar" Sharon Cuneta revealed that she was scammed by a friend before. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Pokwang's ex Lee O'Brian finally deported &mdash; Bureau of Immigration

Pokwang's ex Lee O'Brian finally deported — Bureau of Immigration

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
The Bureau of Immigration confirmed it successfully deported American national Lee O’Brian, ex-partner of comedienne...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Paramount announces 'Scary Movie' reboot, new live-action 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles'

Paramount announces 'Scary Movie' reboot, new live-action 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles'

By Kristofer Purnell | 4 hours ago
Film studio Paramount Pictures pulled out the big guns at this year's CinemaCon with an array of future projects tapping...
Entertainment
fbtw
John Arcilla says taking care of aging parents 'normal, natural duty'&nbsp;

John Arcilla says taking care of aging parents 'normal, natural duty' 

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 4 hours ago
The topic of taking care of aging parents has seen divided opinions, but for award-winning actor John Arcilla, it is a...
Entertainment
fbtw
Fil-Am Dave Bautista joins cast of upcoming 'Aang: The Last Airbender' movie

Fil-Am Dave Bautista joins cast of upcoming 'Aang: The Last Airbender' movie

By Kristofer Purnell | 5 hours ago
Filipino-American wrestler-turned-actor Dave Bautista leads the voice cast of the upcoming animated "Avatar: The Last Airbender"...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Even wallflowers can bloom': 'Bridgerton 3' dates, trailer revealed

'Even wallflowers can bloom': 'Bridgerton 3' dates, trailer revealed

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 6 hours ago
After two seasons of seeing Penelope pining for Colin, the third season of "Bridgerton" promises vengeance for her one-sided...
Entertainment
fbtw
Coppola's 'Megalopolis' among entries for Cannes Film Festival

Coppola's 'Megalopolis' among entries for Cannes Film Festival

By Eric Randolph | 7 hours ago
Legendary director Francis Ford Coppola will return to the Cannes Film Festival with his long-awaited epic "Megalopolis",...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with