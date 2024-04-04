Bea Alonzo, Dominic Roque share almost the same post on Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Fans of Bea Alonzo and Dominic Roque were thrilled after the pair posted almost the same posts in their social media accounts.

In Bea's Instagram account, Bea posted series of photos, which included a picture of a boy with her dog, Johnny Manahan's birthday celebration, her co-Star Magic stars, her playing tennis and others.

"Thank you, March," she captioned the post.

Dominic also posted a series of photos in his Instagram account, which includes him playing tennis.

"Marso," he captioned the post.

Instagram users were delighted to see that Bea and Dominic's posts were almost the same.

"Taray pareho silang may March Post. Mahal na mahal mo talaga si Bea," an Instagram user commented on Dominic's post.

"Wow si Ms. Bei may post March at si Dom, Marso, cute po," another commented.

Last February, Bea and Dominic confirmed that they have "mutually decided to amicably end" their engagement.

"After much thought, consideration, and care, we have mutually decided to amicably end our engagement. It was not an easy decision. We wanted to have more time to carefully deliberate and pray about it, but there have been many speculations, questions, and insults," they said in a mutually posted statement.

"Unfortunately, some even confirmed our break-up without our consent, and some created ridiculous stories that had no basis and were utterly false so we felt the need to share this announcement with great sadness, for our peace of mind and our families."

RELATED: 'Painful yet united decision': Bea Alonzo, Dominic Roque confirm end of their engagement