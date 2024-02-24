Dominic Roque 'waiting' for Bea Alonzo — Ogie Diaz

MANILA, Philippines — Talent manager Ogie Diaz said actor Dominic Roque is still hoping to get back on good terms with his former fiancee Bea Alonzo.

In a video uploaded last February 22 on Ogie's "Showbiz Update" YouTube channel, the talent manager discussed the possible future between Dominic and Bea since ending their engagement earlier this month.

"Feeling ko talaga magkakasundo, magkakaayos, baka sakaling magkabalikan," admitted Ogie.

A source told Ogie that Dominic has been waiting outside Bea's house in his car for several nights now, "Nakasindi ang kanyang makina, andoon lang siya waiting."

Ogie said he believed his source, and recalled a time when Dominic was courting fellow actor Michelle Vito. The actor would wait for Michelle early in the morning despite the actress' mother not favoring Dominic.

The talent manager reiterated that what he shared was according to a source, so it would be up to Dominic to deny the claim if it were untrue.

WATCH: Ogie Diaz gives update on how Dominic Roque 'waits' for Bea Alonzo

"Kaya nu'ng nakarating sa'kin... it's either nasa loob si Dominic or nasa sasakyan lang siya," Ogie said, adding Dominic was really showing how much he loves Bea. "Sana magka-ayos sila. Laman ng panaginip ko, kinikilig ako sa kanila."

Ogie ended by saying there would be a big chance of Dominic and Bea getting back together if everyone in their circle would approve of the reunion.

The talent manager-vlogger also brought up the rumors of Dominic being linked to politicians Bullet Jalosjos and Bong Suntay. He noted how these rumors did not tarnish Dominic's image; in fact, they only made the public more aware of the actor.

Dominic's talent agency previously told Philstar.com that the actor was still sad and does not like discussing the engagement being called off. This also confirms that he really does love Bea.

Ogie was the first person to publicly announce that Dominic and Bea had broken up, followed by television host Boy Abunda. Bea and Dominic eventually issued a joint statement confirming the end of their engagement. — Video from Ogie Diaz Showbiz Update's YouTube channel

