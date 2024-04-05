Anne Curtis guests on '24 Oras,' bares 'It's Showtime pasabog' on 1st GMA-7 airing

MANILA, Philippines — A day before her "It's Showtime" crew takes over the noontime slot of GMA-7, host Anne Curtis revealed some of the "pasabogs" or surprises the show will be giving its loyal viewers and new fans alike during the showbiz segment "Chika Minute" of nightly newscast "24 Oras" on Friday.

Anne joined regular "Chika Minute" presenter Iya Villania where they talked about motherhood, her family's recent trip to Taiwan, and "It's Showtime" on GMA-7.

"Never in my wildest dream na mangyayari ang pagkakataon na ito, at eto na nga, bukas na po, mangyayari na. Ang imposible magiging posible na po sa GMA-7. Isang malaking pasabog at enggrandeng pag-welcome sa amin dito sa GMA," said Anne.

She said that people should watch out for both ABS-CBN and GMA-7 stars in one stage as they sing, banter and play games in the top-rated noontime show.

In an earlier report on the segment, it was revealed that GMA-7 stars Jillian Ward, Gabbi Garcia, Sanya Lopez, Mikee Quintos, Glaiza de Castro, Mark Bautista and Christian Bautista will guest on tomorrow's show. Chanty of Lapillus will also be there. The Filipino-Argentinian member of K-pop group Lapillus announced earlier today that she would be taking a break from her group's activities, but she remains its member and will still be able to do solo activities.

Anne said that she is happy that she has finally appeared on "24 Oras" and on "Family Feud," which featured "It's Showtime" hosts and will air on Monday, April 8.

She thinks "Running Man Philippines" is a fun show and she would like to join it if the opportunity arises.

Anne said that apart from their first airing on GMA-7, the sister channel of GTV where their show is currently airing, viewers should also watch out for the birthday celebration of Vice Ganda on tomorrow's episode.

"Join us tomorrow as we bring you laughter, fun. Magtatawanan po tayo bukas. Magsasayawan, kantahan, tawanan, lahat ibibigay po namin sa inyo mga Madlang Kapuso at birthday din ni Vice bukas. Kaya abangan nyo rin po ang birthday ng meme ng bayan, Vice Ganda," Anne said.

"It's Showtime" will be simulcast on GTV, GMA-7 and GMA Pinoy TV at 11:30 a.m. beginning April 6.

