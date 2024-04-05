^

Entertainment

Anne Curtis guests on '24 Oras,' bares 'It's Showtime pasabog' on 1st GMA-7 airing

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
April 5, 2024 | 7:49pm
Anne Curtis guests on '24 Oras,' bares 'It's Showtime pasabog' on 1st GMA-7 airing
Anne Curtis
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — A day before her "It's Showtime" crew takes over the noontime slot of GMA-7, host Anne Curtis revealed some of the "pasabogs" or surprises the show will be giving its loyal viewers and new fans alike during the showbiz segment "Chika Minute" of nightly newscast "24 Oras" on Friday. 

Anne joined regular "Chika Minute" presenter Iya Villania where they talked about motherhood, her family's recent trip to Taiwan, and "It's Showtime" on GMA-7. 

"Never in my wildest dream na mangyayari ang pagkakataon na ito, at eto na nga, bukas na po, mangyayari na. Ang imposible magiging posible na po sa GMA-7. Isang malaking pasabog at enggrandeng pag-welcome sa amin dito sa GMA," said Anne. 

She said that people should watch out for both ABS-CBN and GMA-7 stars in one stage as they sing, banter and play games in the top-rated noontime show. 

In an earlier report on the segment, it was revealed that GMA-7 stars Jillian Ward, Gabbi Garcia, Sanya Lopez, Mikee Quintos, Glaiza de Castro, Mark Bautista and Christian Bautista will guest on tomorrow's show. Chanty of Lapillus will also be there. The Filipino-Argentinian member of K-pop group Lapillus announced earlier today that she would be taking a break from her group's activities, but she remains its member and will still be able to do solo activities. 

Related: Filipino-Argentinian Chanty of K-pop group Lapillus takes 'indefinite' leave from group activities

Anne said that she is happy that she has finally appeared on "24 Oras" and on "Family Feud," which featured "It's Showtime" hosts and will air on Monday, April 8. 

She thinks "Running Man Philippines" is a fun show and she would like to join it if the opportunity arises. 

Anne said that apart from their first airing on GMA-7, the sister channel of GTV where their show is currently airing, viewers should also watch out for the birthday celebration of Vice Ganda on tomorrow's episode. 

"Join us tomorrow as we bring you laughter, fun. Magtatawanan po tayo bukas. Magsasayawan, kantahan, tawanan, lahat ibibigay po namin sa inyo mga Madlang Kapuso at birthday din ni Vice bukas. Kaya abangan nyo rin po ang birthday ng meme ng bayan, Vice Ganda," Anne said. 

"It's Showtime" will be simulcast on GTV, GMA-7 and GMA Pinoy TV at 11:30 a.m. beginning April 6. 

RELATED: 'So historic': 'It's Showtime' officially airing on GMA starting April

vuukle comment

24 ORAS

ANNE CURTIS

IT'S SHOWTIME
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Kathryn Bernardo allegedly stopped from doing 'Hello Love Goodbye' sequel; Daniel Padilla mum

Kathryn Bernardo allegedly stopped from doing 'Hello Love Goodbye' sequel; Daniel Padilla mum

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Daniel Padilla allegedly prohibited Kathryn Bernardo in doing "Hello Love Goodbye" sequel with Alden Richards.
Entertainment
fbtw
Bea Alonzo, Dominic Roque share almost the same post on Instagram

Bea Alonzo, Dominic Roque share almost the same post on Instagram

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Fans of Bea Alonzo and Dominic Roque were thrilled after the pair posted almost the same posts in their social media acc...
Entertainment
fbtw
Liza Soberano featured by famous American TikTok vlogger Daniel Mac

Liza Soberano featured by famous American TikTok vlogger Daniel Mac

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Actress Liza Soberano was featured by popular American TikTok vlogger Daniel Mac.
Entertainment
fbtw
Score for Team KathDen: Internet users choose Alden Richards over Jericho Rosales for Kathryn Bernardo

Score for Team KathDen: Internet users choose Alden Richards over Jericho Rosales for Kathryn Bernardo

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
It looks like social media users prefer Alden Richards over Jericho Rosales to pair with Kathryn Bernardo.
Entertainment
fbtw
&lsquo;Mas masakit &lsquo;pag galing sa kapwa Pilipino&rsquo;: Pia Wurtzbach holds back tears in addressing bashers&nbsp;
play

‘Mas masakit ‘pag galing sa kapwa Pilipino’: Pia Wurtzbach holds back tears in addressing bashers 

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 2 days ago
Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach stopped herself from crying as she read her Women’s Month manifesto at L’Oreal...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Adrian Lindayag opens up on HIV-positive diagnosis ahead of theater return

Adrian Lindayag opens up on HIV-positive diagnosis ahead of theater return

By Kristofer Purnell | 7 hours ago
Actor Adrian Lindayag bared how testing positive for HIV set him on a path of bravery and fighting the stigma against the...
Entertainment
fbtw
Filipino-Argentinian Chanty of K-pop group Lapillus takes 'indefinite' leave from group activities

Filipino-Argentinian Chanty of K-pop group Lapillus takes 'indefinite' leave from group activities

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 7 hours ago
Filipino-Argentinian Chanty of K-pop girl group Lapillus has been diagnosed with Chronic Fatigue Syndrome and has been advised...
Entertainment
fbtw
Twice's Chaeyoung, singer Zion.T confirmed to be dating

Twice's Chaeyoung, singer Zion.T confirmed to be dating

By Kristofer Purnell | 9 hours ago
Chaeyoung of the Korean girl group Twice is confirmed to be dating fellow Korean singer Kim Hae-sol, popularly known...
Entertainment
fbtw
Liza Soberano seen in Los Angeles driving sports car worth P8.4M

Liza Soberano seen in Los Angeles driving sports car worth P8.4M

By Jan Milo Severo | 9 hours ago
Actress Liza Soberano was featured by popular American TikTok vlogger Daniel Mac. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Lola Amour goes karaoke mode for 'Namimiss Ko Na' music video

Lola Amour goes karaoke mode for 'Namimiss Ko Na' music video

By Kristofer Purnell | 11 hours ago
Local band Lola Amour took inspiration from Filipino summer vacations for the music video of their latest single "Namimiss...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with