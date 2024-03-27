Paolo Contis happy for 'It's Showtime,' open to guest in new GMA noontime show

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso actor Paolo Contis is glad that ABS-CBN noontime show "It's Showtime" found a new home in GMA.

In a report by "24 Oras," Paolo said he wanted to collaborate with "It's Showtime" hosts.

“Oo. Work is work and I'm very happy na meron silang lugar,” he said.

"Lahat, alam mo kaibigan ko naman sila, kaibigan ko karamihan sa kanila. Si Ogie [Alcasid], si Vice [Ganda]. I'm very close to Vhong [Navarro], so lahat naman 'yan very open tayo,” he added.

Paolo was one of the hosts of the now defunct "Tahanang Pinakamasaya." "It's Showtime" replaced Paolo's noontime show on GMA.

Television and Production Exponents (TAPE) Inc. officially announced recently that "Tahanang Pinakamasaya" is now off-air.

"It's Showtime" moved to GTV last July after it declined TV5's offer to move the show to a delayed telecast at 4:30 p.m. to give way to the new show to be hosted by "Eat Bulaga!" mainstays Tito Sotto, Vic Sotto and Joey de Leon.

"It's Showtime" will start airing on GMA on April 6.

