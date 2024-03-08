^

Jerald Napoles bares secrets to 10-year relationship with Kim Molina; no plan to join breakups bandwagon

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
March 8, 2024 | 7:56am
Jerald Napoles bares secrets to 10-year relationship with Kim Molina; no plan to join breakups bandwagon
Celebrity couple Jerald Napoles and Kim Molina
MANILA, Philippines — Celebrity couple Jerald Napoles and Kim Molina have no plans to join the showbiz breakups bandwagon. 

In his interview at the sidelines of his new TV5 game show "Barangay Singko," Jerald answered what's the secret behind his 10-year relationship with Kim.

“Well, ayaw naming ikumpara ‘yung sarili namin sa pinagdadaanan nila. Iba rin kasi talaga ‘yung issue ng bawat couple. Magugulat na lang nga kami na ‘Ay ganu’n pala ‘yung issue nila'," he said. 

“So different personality, different reasons, but we don’t wanna compare ourselves pero kami ni Kim kasi is napagdaanan namin ‘yung… sa lahat kasi, ‘yung pandemic ‘yung matinding pinagdaanan, I think in every relationship,” he added. 

Jerald shared what he learned based on studies about pandemic residues. 

“Meron ding study kasi na what’s happening right now, everything that’s happening right now is residue ng pandemic, eh. ‘Yung the last decision made before moving on to the new world," he said. 

“Pero I don’t want to give that reason du’n sa mga naghiwalay. Siguro, nagkataon lang talaga na it’s just… 2023 is the end and it’s the beginning para sa iba’t ibang tao.

“Ang sa amin, basta meron kami na ‘sabihin kaagad natin sa isa’t isa kung ano ang problema. Ayusin natin kaagad.

“Kung may problema, sana sabihin mo agad sa akin. Okay lang, mag-away na tayo ngayon, huwag na nating alam mo ‘yun, ipunin? Pero hindi ko sinasabing perfect kami ni Kim.”

TV5's new game show

TV5 has another exciting offering for its Kapatid viewers as it introduces "Barangay Singko Panalo," a new original game show and sitcom in one that is inspired by Pinoys’ daily lives and gives its players a chance to win up to P100,000 every day. 

Hosted by Jerald and SK Kayla (Kayla Rivera), along with Ej Gonzaga as Kap Al and other Barangay Singko members, "Barangay Singko Panalo" will prove to be a relatable and amusing evening habit for the whole community. 

"Barangay Singko Panalo" presents unique episodes featuring different problems and situations faced by contestants from different barangays. Players are given unpredictable challenges to solve these as they play the games per round. From five, only one will make it to the jackpot round for a chance to win up to P100,000.

The new game show aims to engage all barangay communities across the country as they share in the fun, prizes, and surprises that can help make a difference in people’s lives. With the wacky mix of Barangay Singko Panalo characters led by Kagawad Je and SK Kyla, community life is given an amusing twist that will keep both studio players and home viewers entertained and wanting for more.

Join the daily excitement of "Barangay Singko Panalo" starting March 11, Monday to Friday at 5:30 p.m. on TV5’s TodoMax Primetime Singko block.

