Mariel Rodriguez draws flak for IV drip session at Senate

Mariel Rodriguez conducting an IV drip session in the Senate office of her husband Robin Padilla

MANILA, Philippines — Host-actress Mariel Rodriguez-Padilla drew criticism online after conducting a glutathione or gluta drip session at the Senate office of her husband and fellow actor Robin Padilla.

Earlier this week, Mariel was present to witness the Senate passing on third reading the Eddie Garcia Bill, co-authored by Robin, which calls for improved safety measures in the film, television and radio industry.

In a now-deleted post on Instagram, Mariel shared photos of herself conducting a gluta session via intravenous infusion or IV drip in Robin's office while waiting for the Senate session to begin.

Robin himself can be seen in a photo seated behind his desk while Mariel posed for the camera with her drip.

"Drip anywhere is our motto! Hehehe," Mariel said in the deleted post's caption. "I had an appointment but I was going to be late so I had it done in my husband's office hehe I never miss a drip because it really helps in soooo many ways."

The company that Mariel organized the session also took down a video of her it posted on Instagram.

Gluta drips are said to help avoid chronic illnesses, slow down aging, improve athletic ability and clean one's liver by having nutrients and hydration delivered directly into the bloodstream.

However, the Department of Health recently noted some of its harmful effects. The Food and Drug Administration only approved it as treatment for advanced cancer patients — and even these patients need a doctor's prescription.

Online reactions

While the original post has been taken down, internet users still voiced their opinions towards Mariel's action through other means.

On Mariel's Instagram post about the Senate's passage of the Eddie Garcia Bill, numerous users called the actress out and jabbed with references to IV drips.

"Pwede po ba sa utak ang gluta drip? Chariz," commented one user, while another similarly said, "Drip pa more, Dapat sa utak mo nilagay."

Others were more critical with statements like "NAKAKAHIYA SA GLUTA DRIP MO," "Gluta pa more mamsh! May pang gluta pero walang delicadeza!!" and "You can have all the money in the world but you cannot buy decency."

On X, formerly Twitter, more Filipinos slammed Mariel with reposts and screenshots of the gluta session. Here are several reactions on X:

Just in: Mariel Padilla proudly conducts a gluta drip session at the Senate office of her husband, Robin Padilla. The Instagram post has already been deleted after receiving backlash. pic.twitter.com/F1WK2ZLvhQ — Auntie Selina (@auntieselinamo) February 22, 2024

heto papasok na naman sa work para may pang gluta drip si mariel padilla. laban lang ???? — vico blanco (@vicotinamide) February 22, 2024

