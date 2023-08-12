^

WATCH: Robin, Mariel Padilla spread sweetness at Michael Leyva’s Malacañang show

Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo - Philstar.com
August 12, 2023 | 11:11am

MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Robin Padilla and wife, TV host Mariel Rodriguez-Padilla, shared a tender moment at Filipino fashion designer Michael Leyva’s “Isang Pilipinas” Filipiniana fashion show last Tuesday held in Goldenberg Mansion, Malacañang Palace Complex, Manila.

“Isang Pilipinas” was categorized into three segments: Luzon, Visayas, Mindanao – after the three major islands in the Philippines, and Mariel was among those who modeled Mindanao fashions. She wore a Swarovski-embroidered olive green Terno with a black sash reflecting the Muslims of Mindanao. 

While Mariel was descending the stairs, Robin, who wore a Moslem-inspired Barong Tagalog, showed how supportive he was as a husband as he took the video and assisted his wife and even kissed her hand as she modeled on the pavement that served as the runway.

When Mariel came back for the final models’ walk, Robin again assisted his wife and demonstrated the Filipino value of being a gentleman or a “maginoo.”

The show was among the projects of First Lady Marie Louise “Liza” Araneta-Marcos to promote Philippine arts and culture in time for Buwan ng Wika. — Video by Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo

