^

Sports

Akari’s Oly Okaro says 'could do better' even after 38-point explosion

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
July 23, 2024 | 10:13pm
Akariâ��s Oly Okaro says 'could do better' even after 38-point explosion
In a reverse-sweep victory, Akari import Oly Okaro matched the season-high scoring output with a whopping 38 points built off 33 attacks, three aces and two blocks.
PVL Images

MANILA, Philippines – Akari Chargers import Oly Okaro had a performance to remember on Tuesday night as she towed her team to a five-set comeback win against the Choco Mucho Flying Titans as they went 2-0 to start the 2024 PVL Reinforced Conference.

In a reverse-sweep victory, Okaro matched the season-high scoring output with a whopping 38 points built off 33 attacks, three aces and two blocks. It was also tied for the fifth highest scoring output ever in a PVL game. 

But after the match, Okaro had a statement to make.

“I would say it’s nice. Fifth in the league. [But] I probably could do better, so I’ll keep working to get better,” Okaro said with a cheeky smile.

Okaro said that she was absolutely zeroed in during the game, and even when the Flying Titans went up 2-0, it didn’t matter as she kept herself focused on taking the victory — no matter what the odds they’re facing.

“My mindset was I was still in destroy mode, because I was just thinking even if we lost the first two sets, it didn’t mean anything to me,” Okaro stated. 

“I just really wanted to win. I just wanted to do everything that we could to win.”

Even in the clutch, Okaro proved effective. Against a rowdy Choco Mucho crowd, the 28-year-old remained calm and continued to provide the offense they needed. She fired off five points in the winner-take-all fifth set.

“The crowds were a little bit louder, I would say. They were very active. I would say although they were loud, it’s not something that I haven’t heard before and I’m someone who stays very focused during the games,” Okaro said. 

“Even though there’s a lot of outside distractions that’s around me, I still just try to make sure to internalize and just to stay focused on the next task ahead and stay focused on what I have to do inside the court,” she added.

As the Chargers shoot for the next level — hopefully a deep run in this conference — Okaro will work to improve even more and hopefully lead the Chargers to as far as she can.

“I would say that this Akari team has a very strong and passionate fighting attitude. Even though we’re down, collectively, we come together. We know that we don’t want to lose this game, at least not go down without a fight,” she said.

“Our team is very strong in that sense, mentally. We know our team can get a little bit goofy, sometimes with a lot of dancing. Deep down, I would say the team is very cohesive and has the same goal in mind.”

Okaro and the rest of the Chargers resume their campaign on Saturday, July 27, against the Petro Gazz Angels.

vuukle comment

AKARI

PVL

VOLLEYBALL
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
PBA sets pillars for future

PBA sets pillars for future

By Joaquin M. Henson | 23 hours ago
The PBA Board of Governors went through long hours of deliberation, discussion and debate to emerge from the league’s...
Sports
fbtw
Marcos rallies Paris Olympians, cites successful 'Palaro'

Marcos rallies Paris Olympians, cites successful 'Palaro'

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. has allotted a spot for Philippine sports in his latest State of the...
Sports
fbtw
Eala sizzles in Spain, bags doubles, singles titles in 24 hours

Eala sizzles in Spain, bags doubles, singles titles in 24 hours

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
Alex Eala snared a rare double crown in Spain, reigning supreme in both the singles and doubles tournaments of the elite W100...
Sports
fbtw
LeBron James to be Team USA flagbearer for Paris Olympics

LeBron James to be Team USA flagbearer for Paris Olympics

1 day ago
LeBron James, the NBA's all-time leading points scorer, will be the male flagbearer for Team USA at the Paris Olympics
Sports
fbtw
Malixi wins US Girls&rsquo; crown

Malixi wins US Girls’ crown

By Olmin Leyba | 1 day ago
Filipina ace Rianne Malixi made sure the US Girls’ Junior Championship wouldn’t slip through her fingers aga...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Perez, Cignal survive ZUS for 2nd straight win

Perez, Cignal survive ZUS for 2nd straight win

By Joey Villar | 5 hours ago
For Cignal import MJ Perez, it is always important to stay motivated each game.
Sports
fbtw
Eala cracks Top 150 of world tennis rankings

Eala cracks Top 150 of world tennis rankings

By John Bryan Ulanday | 5 hours ago
Alex Eala is now among the Top 150 players in the world of tennis.
Sports
fbtw
Snoop Dogg to carry Olympic torch in Paris

Snoop Dogg to carry Olympic torch in Paris

By Philippe Grelard | 8 hours ago
Rapper Snoop Dogg will be among the carriers of the Olympic flame as it makes its final rounds before the Paris Games' opening...
Sports
fbtw
Galvez, Canlas strike gold in Thailand fencing joust

Galvez, Canlas strike gold in Thailand fencing joust

9 hours ago
University of the East high school fencers delivered big for the Philippines as Willa Galvez captured two gold medals and...
Sports
fbtw
2025 IRONMAN season to fire off in Puerto Princesa

2025 IRONMAN season to fire off in Puerto Princesa

10 hours ago
The IRONMAN 70.3 is set to return to the stunning tropical paradise of Puerto Princesa, Palawan, kicking off the IRONMAN-branded...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with