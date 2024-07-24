Santiago-Manabat says Choco Mucho needs to stop looking for absent players

MANILA, Philippines – The Choco Mucho Flying Titans have fallen flat in their first two games in the ongoing 2024 PVL Reinforced Conference as they’ve found themselves in a 0-2 hole for the first time ever in franchise history, after squandering a two-set lead over the Akari Chargers on Tuesday night.

Coming off of a promising conference in the All-Filipino tournament, the Flying Titans have not been able to find their groove just yet in this import-laden competition.

As Choco Mucho’s biggest offseason acquisition entering the tournament, veteran hitter Dindin Santiago-Manabat shared a unique take on what her new team has been missing this past couple of games.

“Siguro mas maging focused pa kami sa ginagawa namin, more on, kasi 'yung communication andoon na. Siguro may mga times lang din na hinahanap kami na player na dapat hindi, ganon,” she said after the loss against Akari.

Because of national team duty, the Flying Titans are missing two key cogs — Sisi Rondina and Cherry Nunag.

Their absence has been apparent early on in the competition, especially on Tuesday when the Flying Titans fell victim to a reverse sweep at the hands of Akari.

But with more crucial games coming where Rondina and Nunag will still not be available, the one-time PVL champion underscored the importance of herself and others in stepping up — especially coming to the aid of import Zoi Faki.

“Kailangan namin bawat isa mag-step up. Kasi ito, Reinforced nga. Usapang import na 'to. I mean usapang import pero hindi dapat kami umasa sa import. Kasi nandito kami, team kami, volleyball team kailangan may teamwork. So siguro mas more on mag-focus pa kami sa mga tinuturo, sa sistema ni coach Dante [Alinsunurin], kung paano namin maa-apply,” she said.

With a short tournament slated because of the Reinforced Conference’s unique format, Santiago-Manabat expressed urgency in improving their game and returning to their old selves. Especially herself, whom she admits has a lot to improve on with her new team.

“Actually, sa performance ko, kulang pa. Nakukulangan pa 'ko,” she said.

“Alam ko na isa ako sa mga beterano, isa ako sa mga inaasahan ng team, pero siguro mas kailangan ko lang din na magtiwala sa sistema, sa programa, and 'yun nga uulitin ko lang ulit na masyado pang maaga para ma-down kasi every game, 'yun nga eh, bilog ang bola, lahat may pag-asa.”

Despite the slow start, Santiago-Manabat isn’t giving up on her team just yet. Rather than focusing on what they haven’t done, she’s looking toward the lessons they’ve learned so far and it will hopefully help them regain their bearings in the coming games.

“Kaya for me, hindi man namin nakuha [yung panalo] ngayon, siguro may tinuturo lang sa 'min na hindi all the time nasa top ka. Kailangan talaga na paghirapan mo kung anong meron ka,” she continued.

“I mean, siyempre, lagi na silang nasa final four pero hindi naman don natatapos 'yung pagsubok e. Everyday laging may pagsubok 'yan na kailangan naming lagpasan.”

The Flying Titans will continue their hunt for their first win of the conference when they face revamped ZUS Coffee Thunderbelles on Saturday, July 27, at the PhilSports Arena.