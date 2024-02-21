WATCH: Melai Cantiveros invites 'Avatar' fans to Philippines

Melai Cantiveros in a promo video for Netflix's 'Avatar: The Last Airbender'

MANILA, Philippines — A new promotional video for Netflix's "Avatar: The Last Airbender" features host-comedienne Melai Cantiveros-Francisco as a flight attendant.

Melai plays a cabin crew member of the fictional Appa Air Flight ATLA 222, a nod to the sky bison that flies Aang and his friends in the show and the series' acronym.

Before giving out airline instructions, Melai recites the show's iconic opening introduction but dismisses it as "mental turbulence."

The comedienne mentions the destination, the Philippines, has wonders in connection to the four elements — Coron (Water), the Chocolate Hills (Earth), Mayon Volcano (Fire) and the Bangui Windmills (Air).

She also says each kind of a bender plays a part in the safety measures: waterbenders will assist in water landings, airbenders will supply more oxygen in masks "for instant aircon" and earthbenders will help in putting away luggage.

Firebending, like smoking, is strictly prohibited because of aviation rules. Melai does indicate the plane exits while donning the Avatar arrow.

After quick clips from the show play after just being teased on the seat screens, Melai ends the video holding the cabbage seen throughout the promo while reciting greetings in different languages, including "k, thanks, bye" and "mwah mwah, tsup tsup."

Gordon Cormier and Dallas Liu, who play Aang and Zuko on the show, saw the video during a Philippine media conference and were amused with Melai's comedy.

Dallas even quipped that Melai should be tapped as showrunner if "Avatar: The Last Airbender" gets a second season.

Netflix's "Avatar: The Last Airbender" begins streaming globally on February 22. — Video from Netflix Philippines' YouTube channel

