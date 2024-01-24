WATCH: Netflix releases official trailer for 'Avatar: The Last Airbender'

MANILA, Philippines — Netflix has released the full official trailer for its live-action series adaptation of "Avatar: The Last Airbender," as well as the show's main poster and more teaser images.

The trailer begins with a voiceover telling Aang, played by Filipino-Canadian Gordon Cormier, about the siege of the Fire Nation upon the world and the need for the Avatar to restore balance.

A blackout then cuts to Southern Water Tribe siblings, Katara and Sokka (Kiawentiio and Ian Ousley), surprised after Aang emerges from an iceberg.

Clips of the trio's adventures are then shown as Katara tells her brother the world needs Aang, which Sokka only scoffs at as Aang is having too much fun riding air bubbles.

Dallas Liu's Prince Zuko of the Fire Nation declares his mission to hunt for the Avatar, accompanied by his uncle the General Iroh, played by Paul Sun-Hyung Lee, just as Zuko's father the Fire Lord Ozai (Daniel Dae Kim) shows off his powerful firebending.

"I'm not someone who can stop the Fire Nation," says Aang as he hugs his beloved sky bison Appa. "I don't want the responsibility."

Even more clips of Aang, Katara and Sokka's encounters are shown like the Kyoshi Warriors and the kingdom of Omashu, led by King Bumi (Utkarsh Ambudkar).

As more characters display their bending skills, the trailer ends with Aang powering up into his Avatar State, eyes and tattoos glowing bright blue.

Netflix also released the official character photos of Aang, Katara, Sokka, Zuko, General Iroh, Fire Lord Ozai, Ken Leung's Commander Zhao and Zuko's sister Azula, played by Elizabeth Yu.

All episodes of the live-action "Avatar: The Last Airbender" drops on February 22. — Video from Netflix Philippines' YouTube channel

