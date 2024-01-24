^

Entertainment

WATCH: Netflix releases official trailer for 'Avatar: The Last Airbender'

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
January 24, 2024 | 11:49am
WATCH: Netflix releases official trailer for 'Avatar: The Last Airbender'
Netflix's live-action adaptation of "Avatar: The Last Airbender."
Courtesy of Netflix

MANILA, Philippines — Netflix has released the full official trailer for its live-action series adaptation of "Avatar: The Last Airbender," as well as the show's main poster and more teaser images.

The trailer begins with a voiceover telling Aang, played by Filipino-Canadian Gordon Cormier, about the siege of the Fire Nation upon the world and the need for the Avatar to restore balance.

A blackout then cuts to Southern Water Tribe siblings, Katara and Sokka (Kiawentiio and Ian Ousley), surprised after Aang emerges from an iceberg.

Clips of the trio's adventures are then shown as Katara tells her brother the world needs Aang, which Sokka only scoffs at as Aang is having too much fun riding air bubbles.

Dallas Liu's Prince Zuko of the Fire Nation declares his mission to hunt for the Avatar, accompanied by his uncle the General Iroh, played by Paul Sun-Hyung Lee, just as Zuko's father the Fire Lord Ozai (Daniel Dae Kim) shows off his powerful firebending.

"I'm not someone who can stop the Fire Nation," says Aang as he hugs his beloved sky bison Appa. "I don't want the responsibility."

Even more clips of Aang, Katara and Sokka's encounters are shown like the Kyoshi Warriors and the kingdom of Omashu, led by King Bumi (Utkarsh Ambudkar).

As more characters display their bending skills, the trailer ends with Aang powering up into his Avatar State, eyes and tattoos glowing bright blue.

Netflix also released the official character photos of Aang, Katara, Sokka, Zuko, General Iroh, Fire Lord Ozai, Ken Leung's Commander Zhao and Zuko's sister Azula, played by Elizabeth Yu.

All episodes of the live-action "Avatar: The Last Airbender" drops on February 22. — Video from Netflix Philippines' YouTube channel

RELATED: WATCH: Netflix releases 'Avatar: The Last Airbender' teaser trailer, premiere date

vuukle comment

AVATAR

NETFLIX
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
How Coldplay inspired John Prats to direct concerts

How Coldplay inspired John Prats to direct concerts

By Nathalie Tomada | 13 hours ago
In the past year, John Prats stepped back from on-cam projects and focused on being behind the scenes, directing 25 shows,...
Entertainment
fbtw
Coldplay turns Philippine Arena into a beautiful universe of its own

Coldplay turns Philippine Arena into a beautiful universe of its own

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 13 hours ago
Imagine floating along with the planets, stars, moons, and other celestial bodies in the universe, with your earphones on,...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Lapse of judgment': Vice Ganda, Anne Curtis address viral endorsement convo

'Lapse of judgment': Vice Ganda, Anne Curtis address viral endorsement convo

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 2 days ago
"It's Showtime" co-hosts Vice Ganda and Anne Curtis addressed the viral exchange they had on their noontime show.
Entertainment
fbtw
Luis Manzano shares shelved teleserye starring Gretchen Barretto, KC Concepcion, all-star cast

Luis Manzano shares shelved teleserye starring Gretchen Barretto, KC Concepcion, all-star cast

By Jan Milo Severo | 21 hours ago
Kapamilya host Luis Manzano shared the teaser of the ABS-CBN shelved teleserye "Alta" starring an all-star cast.
Entertainment
fbtw
'We have a doctor friend': Kris Aquino plays cupid for Carla Abellana

'We have a doctor friend': Kris Aquino plays cupid for Carla Abellana

By Jan Milo Severo | 23 hours ago
"Queen of All Media" Kris Aquino is trying to play cupid for Kapuso actress Carla Abellana despite her health condition....
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
elijah woods includes Manila in first Asia tour

elijah woods includes Manila in first Asia tour

By Kristofer Purnell | 4 hours ago
Canadian multi-hyphenate elijah woods is visiting Manila as part of his first-ever Asia tour.
Entertainment
fbtw
WATCH: Ex-PBB housemate Fumiya rocks Sinulog 2024

WATCH: Ex-PBB housemate Fumiya rocks Sinulog 2024

By Jan Milo Severo | 4 hours ago
Former "Pinoy Big Brother" housemate Fumiya performed at the recent Sinulog sa Sugbo 2024 in Cebu City. 
Entertainment
fbtw
'Voltes V,' 'Slam Dunk,' 'Detective Conan' lead Japanese Film Festival 2024 lineup

'Voltes V,' 'Slam Dunk,' 'Detective Conan' lead Japanese Film Festival 2024 lineup

By Kristofer Purnell | 4 hours ago
14 films will be screening for free at the 2024 Japanese Film Festival, which will take place in Manila, Cebu, Baguio, Iloilo and...
Entertainment
fbtw
Catriona Gray marks 5th year as NCCA Ambassador; Arts Month 2024 activities released

Catriona Gray marks 5th year as NCCA Ambassador; Arts Month 2024 activities released

By Kristofer Purnell | 4 hours ago
Catriona Gray renewed her message about National Arts Month as more than just a love letter to the Philippines.
Entertainment
fbtw
Korean star Rowoon's Manila fan meet canceled

Korean star Rowoon's Manila fan meet canceled

By Kristofer Purnell | 5 hours ago
The management of Korean singer-actor Rowoon canceled his upcoming fan meet in Manila this March due to "unforeseen local...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with