Dallas Liu compares Philippines to Fire Nation, reflects on Zuko's redemption arc

Netflix's 'Avatar: The Last Airbender' stars Gordon Cormier and Dallas Liu during a press conference in the Philippines on February 21, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — Netflix's live-action series adaptation of "Avatar: The Last Airbender" is among the most-anticipated shows of the year, mainly because of the enduring love for the original series.

Its actors, Filipino-Canadian Gordon Cormier and Dallas Liu, were in the Philippines a day before the series' global release. Cormier plays the lead protagonist Aang, while Liu plays Prince Zuko.

It was Dallas' first time in Manila, while Gordon had not been back in the country for a while because of the pandemic.

WATCH: Dallas Liu touches on Zuko’s redemption arc in the original series, taking into account Netflix’s adaptation of “Avatar: The Last Airbender” has yet to be renewed for another or multiple seasons. | via @kjpurneII pic.twitter.com/BQ7IFPLHQm — Philstar.com (@PhilstarNews) February 21, 2024

During a media conference, Dallas joked that upon exiting an airconditioned room, the Philippine humidity rivals that of the Fire Nation in the show.

The actor was asked about his character's redemption arc throughout the original series.

"The redemption really comes in Seasons 2 and 3 of the animated series. In Season 1, he's sort of one-note and quite melodramatic," Dallas said. "The canvas was quite blank of how I could give [Zuko] meaning and leave an impact on other characters and in the story."

Netflix has yet to announce another season for the show.

WATCH: Dallas points out differences between the original animated series and Netflix’s adaptation of “Avatar: The Last Airbender.” | via @kjpurneII pic.twitter.com/qLql5lr8Ab — Philstar.com (@PhilstarNews) February 21, 2024

Dallas said the new version is quite unique, as no one does impersonations of their respective animated characters.

"I think each person is really able to ground them and bring them to life in a way that still feels very familiar, but you're getting to see real human beings interact with these elements, creatures and this world," Dallas said, adding he was excited for viewers to see the fight scenes.

Netflix's "Avatar: The Last Airbender," which also stars Kiawentiio, Ian Ousley, Paul Sun-Hyung Lee, Elizabeth Yu and Daniel Dae Kim, begins streaming on February 22.

