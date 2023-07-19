'We decided on forever': Bea Alonzo, Dominic Roque now engaged

MANILA, Philippines — Actors Bea Alonzo and Dominic Roque are now engaged!

Bea announced the good news on her social media accounts, detailing how Dominic popped the question to her at Bataan's Las Casas FIlipinas de Acuzar last July 18.

The actress shared that she was at Las Casas for a shoot when celebrity photographer Mark Nicdao kept telling her to turn around so he could shoot the back portion of her dress, and when Bea did she found Dom on one knee with a box ready in hand.

"I have done so many proposal scenes in my entire career, but nothing beats the real thing. I have been doing it all wrong!" Bea said with a laugh, noting that time stood still when Dom said his part.

Bea recalled feeling joy, excitement, love, and other emotions, and began to ugly cry.

"I didn’t want that moment to end. I want this real thing to happen forever… and right then there… In front of the people we love… we decided on forever," Bea ended.

Dominic commented on Bea's Facebook post "I love you very much" accompanied by a heart emoji, and Bea responded with "Can’t wait to do life with you," also using the same emoji.

Several individuals congratulated the newly-engaged couple including Aga Muhlach, Maine Mendoza, Gabbi Garcia, Chito Miranda, Ellen Adarna, Khalil Ramos, Sanya Lopez, Miles Ocampo, Maricel Laxa-Pangilinan, Jameson Blake, and Julie Anne San Jose.

Bea confirmed she was in a relationship with Dominic in August 2021, and it was recently teased that an engagement might happen soon. And happen it did!

