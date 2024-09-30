Filipino fighter cops 2 golds at Jiu-Jitsu worlds despite injuries

Godwin Amos Langbayan (right) secured gold medals in both the no gi and gi divisions.

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino national athlete Godwin Amos Langbayan fought off injuries to secure two gold medals in the World Jiu-Jitsu Championship in Nagoya, Japan.

”Unexpected win din, kasi daming malalakas lalo na Brazil at Japan sa katunayan na-injured pa ako both finals ko Gi and No Gi and muntik matalo,” Langbayan told Philstar.com.

The 34-year-old fighter had knee soft tissue damage during the finals per doctors’ assessment, but continued to fight.

“Knee po muscle and soft tissue damage ang initial assessment ng doctor dito. Both event lamang ako score bago ako ma injured kaya mindset ko is hindi ako magbibigay score until matapos ang laban,sa awa ng Diyos nagawa ko naman,” Langbayan said.

He defeated two Japanese foes — Nishi Kuzonori and Kawai Takayuki — in the finals to finish first in two events.

“Hindi ako malakad for a day buti may one day rest ako at malakas gamot dito tapos after ngayong araw d ulit ako makalakad,” he added.

All-in-all, he won five matches. He won one via kimura lock, another by knee bar and one by collar choke. He also won two matches by points.

Langbayan flew to Japan with his wife Angela Saldajeno where they both bagged medals in the same event.

“Yung gold ng wife ko is a walkover, dumating kalaban for No Gi Event, but she won Silver in GI event,” Langbayan said.

Before nationals, Langbayan was known as a Jiu-Jitsu brown belt and was a two-time MMA bantamweight champion.

“I train more in sambo especially that we are preparing for AIMAG but it was canceled,” he said.

After the fight in Nagoya, he looks forward to his next fight in Tokyo for the mix martial arts gladiator, followed by the Sambo World Championship in Kazakhstan.

“All my pre comp will lead to 2024 Sambo World Championship in Kazakstan this coming November. Also babalik kami this October 30 in Tokyo, Japan for MMA Gladiator,” he said. — Brent Sagre, intern