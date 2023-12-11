^

Entertainment

Marian Rivera, Heart Evangelista spotted together at Felipe Gozon's event

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
December 11, 2023 | 11:55am
Marian Rivera, Heart Evangelista spotted together at Felipe Gozon's event
Kapuso stars Heart Evangelista and Marian Rivera
Adrian Ardiente via Tim Yap Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Following their reconciliation, Kapuso icons Marian Rivera and Heart Evangelista were spotted enjoying a warm bond at Atty. Felipe Gozon's party.

Events and TV host Tim Yap posted photos and videos of Marian and Heart hanging out on his Instagram.

"With Love Marie and Marian. Last night at FLG’s birthday," Tim captioned the post. 

Heart recently shared that Marian took the first step to mend their relationship.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Tim Yap (@officialtimyap)

In a "24 Oras" interview after becoming the new ambassador for AkemiGlow, Heart expressed gratitude for Marian's gesture.

“I really do give credit to Marian because she really spoke to a lot of our common friends na she likes to see me, ganyan,” Heart said. 

“I really appreciate that,” she added. 

RELATED: Heart Evangelista lauds Marian Rivera for reaching out

vuukle comment

HEART EVANGELISTA

MARIAN RIVERA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Sarah Lahbati to return to TV via adaptation of Rudy Fernandez film

Sarah Lahbati to return to TV via adaptation of Rudy Fernandez film

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
Sarah Lahbati is all set to return to TV with the upcoming adaptation of Rudy Fernandez's film "Lumuhod Ka Sa Lupa....
Entertainment
fbtw
'Ayaw ko sila maghiwalay': Annabelle Rama on Richard Gutierrez, Sarah Lahbati

'Ayaw ko sila maghiwalay': Annabelle Rama on Richard Gutierrez, Sarah Lahbati

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
Annabelle Rama spit strong words anew, but reiterated that she does not want her son Richard Gutierrez and his wife Sarah...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Hindi kami nabigyan ng spotlight': 4th Impact explains departure from ShowBT

'Hindi kami nabigyan ng spotlight': 4th Impact explains departure from ShowBT

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Girl group 4th Impact has revealed its reason for parting ways with record label ShowBT Philippines and establishing itself...
Entertainment
fbtw
A mother-and-son trip to the Meralco Christmas Village

A mother-and-son trip to the Meralco Christmas Village

By Pat-P Daza | 14 hours ago
Last week, my son Paolo invited me to accompany him to the Meralco compound along Ortigas Ave. so we could explore their Christmas...
Entertainment
fbtw
Brenda Lee rocks Billboard HOT 100 with 65-year-old song

Brenda Lee rocks Billboard HOT 100 with 65-year-old song

By Baby A. Gil | 14 hours ago
Guess who has been giving Queen of Christmas Mariah Carey a tough time at the charts these days?
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest

A symbol of Pinoy Christmas joy and beauty

By Baby A. Gil | 1 day ago
That indeed is what Christmas in Our Hearts has become. Some years ago I thought of the song as a very good inducement to Christmas shopping. You hear it at the mall and you just feel like buying and buying and gifting...
Entertainment
fbtw
Singing for Disney is a wish come true for Zephanie

Singing for Disney is a wish come true for Zephanie

By Leah Salterio | 1 day ago
In celebration of Disney’s 100 years, Zephanie Dimaranan was tapped to record the Tagalog version of Wish movie theme,...
Entertainment
fbtw
Michelle Dee to beauty pageant aspirants: Know and embrace yourself

Michelle Dee to beauty pageant aspirants: Know and embrace yourself

By Jerry Donato | 1 day ago
Michelle Marquez Dee belongs to that circle of Pinay beauty queens who strongly represented the country and left a lasting...
Entertainment
fbtw
Jikamarie opening for Coldplay at Philippine Arena

Jikamarie opening for Coldplay at Philippine Arena

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
R&B singer Jikamarie will be the opening act for Coldplay when the British band performs at the Philippine Arena on January...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Love Story' star Ryan O'Neal dead at 82

'Love Story' star Ryan O'Neal dead at 82

By Agence France-Presse | 2 days ago
Actor and heartthrob Ryan O'Neal, the Oscar-nominated star of "Love Story" who also appeared in "Paper Moon" and...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with