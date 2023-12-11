Marian Rivera, Heart Evangelista spotted together at Felipe Gozon's event

MANILA, Philippines — Following their reconciliation, Kapuso icons Marian Rivera and Heart Evangelista were spotted enjoying a warm bond at Atty. Felipe Gozon's party.

Events and TV host Tim Yap posted photos and videos of Marian and Heart hanging out on his Instagram.

"With Love Marie and Marian. Last night at FLG’s birthday," Tim captioned the post.

Heart recently shared that Marian took the first step to mend their relationship.

In a "24 Oras" interview after becoming the new ambassador for AkemiGlow, Heart expressed gratitude for Marian's gesture.

“I really do give credit to Marian because she really spoke to a lot of our common friends na she likes to see me, ganyan,” Heart said.

“I really appreciate that,” she added.

