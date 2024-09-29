Cops seize P1.3-M worth shabu in Zamboanga City op

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — Policemen seized P1.3 million worth of shabu from a lone dealer entrapped in a residential area in Barangay Cawit in Zamboanga City on Friday, September 27.

Radio reports in Cotabato City on Sunday quoted officials of the Zamboanga City Police Office and the Police Regional Office-9 as saying that the shabu trafficker Khaiser Daris is now detained, awaiting prosecution for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

He was immediately arrested and detained after selling P1.3 million worth of shabu to non-uniformed policemen and agents of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-9 in Zone 7 in Barangay Cawit in Zamboanga City.

Daris is now locked in a detention facility of the Zamboanga City Police Office.

Officials of PRO-9 said the entrapment operation that led to his arrest and confiscation from him of 200 grams of shabu, costing P1.3 million, was premised on confidential tips by Zamboanga City residents and local officials aware of his narcotics trafficking activities.