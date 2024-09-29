^

Nation

Cops seize P1.3-M worth shabu in Zamboanga City op

John Unson - Philstar.com
September 29, 2024 | 7:10pm
Cops seize P1.3-M worth shabu in Zamboanga City op
Satellite image shows Zamboanga City
Google Earth

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — Policemen seized P1.3 million worth of shabu from a lone dealer entrapped in a residential area in Barangay Cawit in Zamboanga City on Friday, September 27.

Radio reports in Cotabato City on Sunday quoted officials of the Zamboanga City Police Office and the Police Regional Office-9 as saying that the shabu trafficker Khaiser Daris is now detained, awaiting prosecution for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

He was immediately arrested and detained after selling P1.3 million worth of shabu to non-uniformed policemen and agents of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-9 in Zone 7 in Barangay Cawit in Zamboanga City.

Daris is now locked in a detention facility of the Zamboanga City Police Office.

Officials of PRO-9 said the entrapment operation that led to his arrest and confiscation from him of 200 grams of shabu, costing P1.3 million, was premised on confidential tips by Zamboanga City residents and local officials aware of his narcotics trafficking activities.

vuukle comment

DRUG TRAFFICKING
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
NBI nabs Bulacan LTO chief for fixer scheme

NBI nabs Bulacan LTO chief for fixer scheme

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 1 day ago
The chief of the Land Transportation Office in Bustos, Bulacan was arrested in an entrapment operation conducted by the National...
Nation
fbtw

19 women detainees graduate from Quezon City education program

By Janvic Mateo | 20 hours ago
Nineteen female detainees in Quezon City recently obtained a college degree under the city government’s “No Woman Left Behind” program.
Nation
fbtw
LTO eyes more breath analyzers vs drunk, drugged driving

LTO eyes more breath analyzers vs drunk, drugged driving

By Bella Cariaso | 6 days ago
The Land Transportation Office is seeking approval for the procurement of more breath analyzers as part of strict law enforcement...
Nation
fbtw
BI nabs Chinese man wanted for kidnapping

BI nabs Chinese man wanted for kidnapping

By Ghio Ong | 20 hours ago
A Chinese man wanted for kidnapping fell into the hands of authorities last week, according to the Bureau of Immigration...
Nation
fbtw

SBMA releases P204.7 million in revenue shares to LGUs

By Ric Sapnu | 20 hours ago
The Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority has released P204.7 million in net revenue shares for eight neighboring localities of the premier Freeport.
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Maranan is new Central Luzon police chief

Maranan is new Central Luzon police chief

By Emmanuel Tupas | 20 hours ago
The police force in Central Luzon has a new commander in Quezon City Police District director Brig. Gen. Redrico Maranan...
Nation
fbtw

Metro Manila drainage master plan talks underway – MMDA

By Ghio Ong | 20 hours ago
The proposed Metro Manila drainage master plan has started moving forward with discussions already underway.
Nation
fbtw
P408,000 shabu seized in Quezon City

P408,000 shabu seized in Quezon City

By Emmanuel Tupas | 20 hours ago
One of the most-wanted drug pushers in Metro Manila was arrested in Quezon City yesterday after he was caught with shabu worth...
Nation
fbtw
2 women injured in Caloocan fire

2 women injured in Caloocan fire

By Emmanuel Tupas | 20 hours ago
Two women were injured when a fire hit a residential building in Caloocan City last Friday afternoon.
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with