^

Nation

Shabu dealer linked to terror groups busted by Bangsamoro cops

John Unson - Philstar.com
October 3, 2024 | 8:08pm
Shabu dealer linked to terror groups busted by Bangsamoro cops
Shabu peddler Muslimin Kuwis Kadil, entrapped by policemen in Sultan Kudarat, Maguindanao del Norte on Oct. 2, 2024, is now detained, awaiting prosecution for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002
Photo courtesy of Philstar.com / John Unson

COTABATO CITY — A trafficker who reportedly shared earnings to two terror groups landed in jail after selling P680,000 worth of shabu to plainclothes policemen in an entrapment operation in Barangay Limbo in Sultan Kudarat, Maguindanao del Norte on Wednesday afternoon, October 2.

Relatives of the now detained 34-year-old Muslimin Kuwis Kadil told reporters that he has contacts in both the Dawlah Islamiya and the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters to whom he shared fractions of his earnings to enable him to move freely in secluded areas where there is presence both groups. 

Brig. Gen. Prexy Tanggawohn, director of the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region, told reporters on Thursday morning that Kadil fell in entrapment on Wednesday in Barangay Limbo, laid by personnel of the Sultan Kudarat Municipal Police Station led by its chief, Lt. Col Esmal Madin.

Tanggawohn said non-uniformed subordinates of Madin immediately frisked and cuffed Kadil after selling to them P680,000 worth of shabu in a clandestine tradeoff in a residential area in Barangay Limbo, laid with the help of tipsters who reported  to the municipal police his large-scale drug trafficking activities in Sultan Kudarat and in nearby barangays in Cotabato City.

Units of PRO-BAR in Maguindanao del Sur and Maguindanao del Norte had clamped down, in a series of anti-narcotics stings in the past 24 months, 19 drug dealers linked to the outlawed allies Dawlah Islamiya and the BIFF.

Both terror groups now have few remaining members after more than 700 had surrendered since 2022 to units of PRO-BAR and the Army’s 6th Infantry Division via local reconciliation programs that local executives in the two provinces are actively helping push forward.

vuukle comment

MAGUINDANAO DEL NORTE

SULTAN KUDARAT
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Alleged drug lord Kerwin Espinosa files candidacy in Leyte

Alleged drug lord Kerwin Espinosa files candidacy in Leyte

By Ian Laqui | 1 day ago
Espinosa was accompanied by other aspirants running under his slate called “Bando Espinosa-Pundok Kausaban.”
Nation
fbtw
UP names 25 Oblation Scholars

UP names 25 Oblation Scholars

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 22 hours ago
The University of the Philippines has announced the top 25 passers in the 2024 UP College Admissions Test, entitling them...
Nation
fbtw
It&rsquo;s final: Embo residents can vote for congressman

It’s final: Embo residents can vote for congressman

By Mayen Jaymalin | 22 hours ago
The Commission on Elections (Comelec) has finally allowed the estimated 300,000 registered voters in 10 enlisted men’s...
Nation
fbtw
Comelec decides on voters&rsquo; districts of 'Embo' barangays

Comelec decides on voters’ districts of 'Embo' barangays

By Jean Mangaluz | 1 day ago
Voters from the 10 enlisted men’s barrio or “embo” barangays now have a designated district to vote...
Nation
fbtw
NCRPO secures Metro for 2025 polls

NCRPO secures Metro for 2025 polls

By Christine Boton | 22 hours ago
With candidates filing their certificates of candidacy, the National Capital Region Police Office on Tuesday assured the public...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Vilma Santos, Luis Manzano team up for Batangas governor race

Vilma Santos, Luis Manzano team up for Batangas governor race

By Kristofer Purnell | 9 hours ago
Veteran actress Vilma Santos-Recto and her son Luis Manzano are teaming up for the gubernatorial race in Batangas for the...
Nation
fbtw
Matibag eyes reelection as San Pedro City congressman

Matibag eyes reelection as San Pedro City congressman

13 hours ago
Rep. Ann Matibag on Wednesday filed her certificate of candidacy (COC) for a second term as congressman of the First District...
Nation
fbtw
Actor Roi Vinzon files COC for Benguet SP post

Actor Roi Vinzon files COC for Benguet SP post

By Artemio Dumlao | 13 hours ago
 Actor Roi Vinzon, whose full name is Roi Vinzon David, is trying his mettle into the Sangguniang Panlalawigan of...
Nation
fbtw
Duterte grandson files COC for city councilor

Duterte grandson files COC for city councilor

By Diana Lhyd Suelto | 22 hours ago
A grandson and namesake of former president Rodrigo Duterte is the latest member of the family to join politics, filing a...
Nation
fbtw
SC upholds couple&rsquo;s conviction for rape of daughter, 14

SC upholds couple’s conviction for rape of daughter, 14

By Daphne Galvez | 22 hours ago
The Supreme Court has affirmed the conviction of a couple over the incestuous rape of their 14-year-old daughter, with the...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with