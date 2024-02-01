^

Liza Soberano enjoyed working with Cole Sprouse, Zelda Williams in 'Lisa Frankenstein'

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
February 1, 2024 | 4:43pm
Liza Soberano in "Lisa Frankenstein"
Focus Features

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Liza Soberano is currently doing promotional rounds for her debut Hollywood film "Lisa Frankenstein," and she praised director Zelda Williams, screenwriter Diablo Cody and co-star Cole Sprouse.

In a series of interviews posted on YouTube by Mingle Media TV Network through its Red Carpet Report team, Liza discussed her experience working on the film.

Liza's character, Taffy, only has one scene with Cole's character, the Creature. Their scene might be limited, but Liza still managed to observe the "Riverdale" and "Suite Life" star's professionalism.

"For a young man, he's such a veteran in this industry. He started working when he was a baby, and that shows all the experience that he's been through," Liza said, pointing to Cole's assurance to everyone's comfort and preparation on set as well as setting the energy and tone in the room.

The actress added that Cole is a nice a humble guy off-camera, "He was really trying to help me warm up to everybody and try to get me to talk, which I really appreciated about him, because it can be very nerve-wracking working with such big names," Liza shared, adding that she never felt intimidated by the Hollywood star. 

Liza also praised Zelda — the daughter of the late Robin Williams with his ex-wife Marsha Garces, a film producer whose father was born in Bohol — who is making her directorial feature debut with "Lisa Frankenstein."

WATCH: Liza Soberano talks about her experience working on her first Hollywood film

"What I love about her is it's a very collaborative process," said Liza, pointing out the director's trust on her actors and the production crew. 

She also talked about Zelda's generosity, her expectations from her as an actress and as Taffy, and the filmmaker's honesty to continue with takes until all actors were satisfied with their scenes. 

As for Oscar-winner Cody, Liza loved how her past scripts empowered women. The actress cited Cody's women characters in the movie, including her Taffy, Kathryn Newton's titular character and Carla Gugino's Janet, who is Taffy's mother.

In the same set of interviews, Kathryn lauded Liza as "a gift to the world" and "the sweetest girl I've ever met in my whole life."

"She's such a sweet human, and Taffy is really like a sideways human," Kathryn explained, differentiating the two. "Working with her has been a lesson because she's so professional. She's like blowing me and Cole out of the water. This girl is funny and cries on command. She's always perfect."

"Lisa Frankenstein" is set to release in Philippine cinemas on February 7, a full week before Valentine's Day. — Video from Mingle Media TV Network YouTube channel

RELATED: Liza Soberano teases new poster for 'Lisa Frankenstein'

