Liza Soberano teases new poster for 'Lisa Frankenstein'

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Liza Soberano shared a new poster for her Hollywood debut film "Lisa Frankenstein" where she stars alongside Kathryn Newton and Cole Sprouse.

Reposting from the movie's Instagram account, the poster sees Kathryn and Cole's characters sitting atop a tanning bed that belonged to Liza's character Taffy.

"If you can’t meet your perfect boyfriend… make him," Liza wrote in the post's caption.

The Filipino actress also offered a few words regarding her Hollywood debut before showing the film's most recent trailer.

The said trailer teased more footage of Liza's Taffy, a cheerleader and supportive step-sister of Kathryn's titular character.

Screenwriter Diablo Cody calls Taffy her favorite character in the movie and explained depicting her as the standard "mean popular girl" would be an uninteresting take, "Most of the queen bees I've known were more complex than that."

"She's a beacon of positivity, and even when she's unwittingly condescending or tone deaf, her intentions are always kind. She's more protective of Lisa than anyone else in the film, other than the Creature," Cody added. "Lisa resents Taffy because she's effortlessly beautiful and popular, but Lisa eventually comes to realize that her ire is misdirected."

Liza even said she had an instant connection with Taffy and reiterated she was a fun character to play.

The actress isn't the only individual with Filipino descent working on the movie. Director Zelda Williams is the only daughter of the late comedian Robin Williams with his ex-wife Marsha Garces, a film producer whose father was born in Bohol.

"Lisa Frankenstein" is set to release in Philippine cinemas on February 7, a full week before Valentine's Day.

