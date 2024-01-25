^

Movies

Liza Soberano teases new poster for 'Lisa Frankenstein'

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
January 25, 2024 | 11:34am
Liza Soberano teases new poster for 'Lisa Frankenstein'
Liza Soberano and Kathryn Newton in "Lisa Frankenstein"
Universal Pictures

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Liza Soberano shared a new poster for her Hollywood debut film "Lisa Frankenstein" where she stars alongside Kathryn Newton and Cole Sprouse.

Reposting from the movie's Instagram account, the poster sees Kathryn and Cole's characters sitting atop a tanning bed that belonged to Liza's character Taffy.

"If you can’t meet your perfect boyfriend… make him," Liza wrote in the post's caption.

The Filipino actress also offered a few words regarding her Hollywood debut before showing the film's most recent trailer.

The said trailer teased more footage of Liza's Taffy, a cheerleader and supportive step-sister of Kathryn's titular character.

Screenwriter Diablo Cody calls Taffy her favorite character in the movie and explained depicting her as the standard "mean popular girl" would be an uninteresting take, "Most of the queen bees I've known were more complex than that."

"She's a beacon of positivity, and even when she's unwittingly condescending or tone deaf, her intentions are always kind. She's more protective of Lisa than anyone else in the film, other than the Creature," Cody added. "Lisa resents Taffy because she's effortlessly beautiful and popular, but Lisa eventually comes to realize that her ire is misdirected."

Liza even said she had an instant connection with Taffy and reiterated she was a fun character to play.

The actress isn't the only individual with Filipino descent working on the movie. Director Zelda Williams is the only daughter of the late comedian Robin Williams with his ex-wife Marsha Garces, a film producer whose father was born in Bohol.

"Lisa Frankenstein" is set to release in Philippine cinemas on February 7, a full week before Valentine's Day.

RELATEDLiza Soberano saw 'instant connection' with 'Lisa Frankenstein' character

vuukle comment

COLE SPROUSE

DIABLO CODY

KATHRYN NEWTON

LIZA SOBERANO
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
WATCH: Enrique Gil returns to acting via comedy flick 'I Am Not Big Bird'
4 days ago

WATCH: Enrique Gil returns to acting via comedy flick 'I Am Not Big Bird'

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 4 days ago
After four years of hiatus, Enrique Gil surprised his fans with the release of the trailer for his upcoming starrer "I Am...
Movies
fbtw
'Priscilla' opening in Philippine cinemas on January 31
6 days ago

'Priscilla' opening in Philippine cinemas on January 31

By Jan Milo Severo | 6 days ago
CreaZion Studios Inc. is bringing biographical drama film "Priscilla," the titular wife of the iconic rock star Elvis Presley, to...
Movies
fbtw
'Oppenheimer,' 'Poor Things' top BAFTA nominations; 'Barbie' only gets 5 nods
6 days ago

'Oppenheimer,' 'Poor Things' top BAFTA nominations; 'Barbie' only gets 5 nods

By Clara Lalanne | 6 days ago
"Oppenheimer" is now the clear frontrunner for Oscars glory, some three weeks after the highlight of the annual British film...
Movies
fbtw
Liza Soberano saw 'instant connection' with 'Lisa Frankenstein' character
6 days ago

Liza Soberano saw 'instant connection' with 'Lisa Frankenstein' character

By Kristofer Purnell | 6 days ago
Liza Soberano plays Taffy, a cheerleader and the supportive step sister of Netwon's Lisa who screenwriter Diablo Cody...
Movies
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with